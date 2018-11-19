MyNorth has gathered some of the best gifts from downtown shops and boutiques all across Northern Michigan. We’ve been to Traverse City, Suttons Bay, Charlevoix, Petoskey, Frankfort, Manistee and more local small towns in search of the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. So get cozy, sip a warm cup of cocoa and browse our favorite Northern Michigan gift ideas.

Click a town for our top gift picks. Plus, check out these festive holiday events, like hot cocoa competitions and tree lightings, to pair with your shopping trip.

Harbor Springs | Petoskey | Charlevoix | Boyne City | Elk Rapids |

Traverse City | Leelanau | Beulah | Frankfort | Manistee | Cadillac

Shop Online

Live out of state? Spread holiday cheer with a little help from ShopMyNorth. From Petoskey stone jewelry to cottage decor, browse locally made gifts from your favorite stores and have them delivered. Or, send a gift subscription to Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine.

Read MyNorth Holidays online—click the cover.

Get in the Holiday Spirit