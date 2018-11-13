Shop Local: Manistee Holiday Gift Guide

Top hat? Check! Bustled skirt and matching bonnet? Check. Hankering for roasted chestnuts? Check! You’re ready for Manistee’s fabulous and famous Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend December 6–9. Spend the rest of your time just wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.

Browse 100+ local gift ideas in the MyNorth Holidays gift guide.

Beach Glass Christmas Tree | $49.99

Swankyz, Manistee, 231.887.4187

Cow Hide Purse | $199

Moving Spirits, Manistee, 231.299.3005

Red Dangle Earrings | $10

Moving Spirits, Manistee, 231.299.3005

Dutch Oven with Built-In Thermometer | $299.90

The Ideal Kitchen, Manistee, 231.398.9895

Handmade Leather Apron | $149.99

The Ideal Kitchen, Manistee, 231.398.9895

Sushi Go! Card Game | $13.99

Happy Owl Bookshop, Manistee, 231.887.4411

North Channel Brewing Growler | $8

North Channel Brewing, Manistee, 231.299.1020

Want more local gift ideas?

Click the cover to read MyNorth Holidays.