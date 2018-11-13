Shop Local: Manistee Holiday Gift Guide
Top hat? Check! Bustled skirt and matching bonnet? Check. Hankering for roasted chestnuts? Check! You’re ready for Manistee’s fabulous and famous Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend December 6–9. Spend the rest of your time just wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.
Beach Glass Christmas Tree | $49.99
Swankyz, Manistee, 231.887.4187
Cow Hide Purse | $199
Moving Spirits, Manistee, 231.299.3005
Red Dangle Earrings | $10
Moving Spirits, Manistee, 231.299.3005
Dutch Oven with Built-In Thermometer | $299.90
The Ideal Kitchen, Manistee, 231.398.9895
Handmade Leather Apron | $149.99
The Ideal Kitchen, Manistee, 231.398.9895
Sushi Go! Card Game | $13.99
Happy Owl Bookshop, Manistee, 231.887.4411
North Channel Brewing Growler | $8
North Channel Brewing, Manistee, 231.299.1020
