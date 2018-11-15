November 22–December 30: Drive Thru Christmas Light Display

Northwest Michigan’s first drive-thru Christmas light display is at Castle Farms. The half-mile drive features tens of thousands of lights, showcasing the castle’s architecture and gardens. Admission costs $10 per car and $25 for oversized vehicles.

November 23: Tree Lighting & Holiday Parade, 3–6 p.m.

Black Friday deals and restaurant specials all day. From 3– 5 p.m. children invited to make craft projects at Charlevoix Circle of Arts and head to Charlevoix State Bank to sit on Santa’s lap for a free photo. From 4–6 p.m. cookies and cocoa served at East Park. Holiday Parade comes down Bridge Street at 5:30 p.m. Lighting of the tree at 6 p.m.

November 28: Twinkle Light Dinner, 6–8 p.m.

An evening of classic Christmas carols and a three-course meal catered by Ostego Grand Catering. The evening will culminate with a grand “plug-in” ceremony and Twinkle Light Walk through the lights. Tickets cost $45 per person.

December 1: Holiday Merchant Open House, all day

Merchants will have entertainment, samples, snacks, refreshments, special sales, raffles and more. At 2 p.m., the Charlevoix Cinema III will offer three free movies—Mary Poppins, Christopher Robin and Zootopia. For entry, bring a canned good to benefit the Charlevoix Food Pantry.

December 1, 2, 8: Story Time with Santa at Castle Farms

Santa will read a story and there will be a craft activity, cocoa, cookies, plus a special gift and photo with Santa. Space is limited to 20 children per session. Tickets on sale soon; $20 per child and each ticket includes one adult. Additional adults cost $5.

December 1 & 2: Train Wonderland, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Unlimited access to model- and interactive-train displays, including the popular Polar Express and riding trains for children at Castle Farms. Holiday games, crafts, snacks and hot cocoa are included. Admission is $5 per person ages 3 and up.

December 5: Holiday Jazz Concert, 7 p.m.

Featured vocalist Claudia Schmidt will perform holiday favorites with Steve Stargardt and the JATL Band.

December 7: Holly Daze, 5:30–10:30 p.m.

A benefit for Charlevoix Hospital’s Innovation and Patient Needs Funds at Castle Farms. The evening will be filled with cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, and more. Tickets cost $125.

December 8: Cookie Walk, 9–11 a.m.

Hundreds of homemade Christmas cookies for sale at $7 per pound at the First Congregational Church. There will also be handmade quilted items and gifts. Proceeds benefit the church.

December 15: Holiday House Workshop, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Build the candy house of your dreams at the Charlevoix Public Library. Register in advance.

December 27: A Children’s Winter Spectacular, 4–6 p.m.

Enjoy a visit and special performance by the well known Snow Queen and Ice Princess. Get creative at the hot cocoa bar and decorate your own sugar cookies. Plus, take home an Olaf Craft. After the event, drive through the lighted Christmas display at Castle Farms, included with your ticket. Tickets are $15 per child and each child includes one adult. Extra adults are $5.

December 28: The Second City Dysfunctional Holiday Revue, 8–10 p.m.

A healthy dose of satire for the holidays at Great Lakes Center for the Arts. The Second City is a premier comedy group with alumni including Bill Murray, Tina Fey and Stephen Colbert. Tickets range from $35–$45.

November 17: Earlier Than the Bird, 7–11 a.m.

Friends, family, coffee and holiday shopping specials—all while in the comfort of your pajamas. Two dozen merchants invite customers to get an “early bird” preview of all the great holiday shopping available plus special deals and refreshments. Shoppers who wear their pajamas and stop at the Chamber office will receive an exclusive Earlier Than The Bird coffee mug. Many stores are offering 20% off or more storewide. Create Community Arts Studio will be painting in pajamas while your family enjoys a little shopping. The farmers market will give away a “bird basket” with all kinds of goodies to anyone who shops in their pajamas 9–11:30 a.m. Meet author Jeffery L. Schatzer as he signs his heartwarming book, Visions of Sugar Plums: Twenty Years Behind The Beard from 7 a.m. to noon at Local Flavor Bookstore.

November 16: Elf Interactive Movie, 7–9 p.m.

Sing and snack along with the movie. Children will receive a prop bag full of surprises. Register for the event by calling 231-582-7861

November 17: Polar Express Pajama Party, 8–11 a.m.

Drop the kids (ages 5 and up) at Boyne District Library for a movie, snacks and fun. Parents need to fill out a permission form in advance and drop it off at the library with the child.

November 17: Make & Take Card Workshop, 2–4 p.m.

Create beautiful cards at the Boyne District Library. Supplies are included and the workshop is free. To RSVP call the library at 231-582-7861.

November 23: Santa Parade/Downtown Open House, 5–9 p.m.

Santa will make his debut at the parade at 6 p.m. Downtown businesses will offer refreshments throughout the evening.

December 1: Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

A craft show and bazaar with 150 vendors to raise funds for the Booster Foundation, which supports arts, academics and athletics at Boyne City Public Schools.

December 1: Holiday Open House and Book Sale, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Santa will visit from 10:30 to noon and other fun activities at Boyne District Library.

December 8: Sleigh Rides to the North Pole, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Ride a horse-drawn sleigh to meet Santa at Northern Michigan Equine Therapy. Enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and pictures with Santa then meet the therapy horses and get in the holiday spirit. This event raises funds for those in need of therapy scholarships. Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased before the day of the event. Please email [email protected] to reserve your spot, or call 231-881-5590.

December 5 & 8: Jolly Gingerbread, 6–7 p.m.

Make a gingerbread house at Boyne District Library. Each session will be limited to 25 children, who must have a helper. Registration opens November 23. Call 231-582-7861.

Boyne Falls: Don’t forget about holiday events at Boyne Mountain like Lunch with Santa, Six-for-One Day (six tickets for the price of one), the holiday open house and more.



November 17: Downtown Light Parade, Santa’s Arrival and Tree Lighting, 5:30–9 p.m.

Holiday music on Cass and Front starts at 5:30 followed by the tree lighting at 6 and the parade (Franklin to Union) at 7 p.m. Santa visits Cherry Republic after the parade.

November 17 & 18: NMC Children’s Choir Holiday Concert, 7:30–11 p.m.

The first NMC concert of the holiday season. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors (ages 62 and older) and children (ages 12 and younger). Family ticket packages (for up to six immediate family members) are available. Concert offered both Saturday and Sunday.

Starts November 23 (multiple dates): Old Town Playhouse Presents A Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens’ most beloved story, lovingly adapted by Doris Baizley. Performances are Nov. 23, 24, 29, 30, and Dec 1, 6, 7, 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

November 23: Christmas Concert and Sing-A-Long with Dave Calendine, 7–8:30 p.m.

Sing-a-long of your favorite Christmas music with Red Wings organist Dave Calendine leading the fun on the Wurlitzer. The Music House Museum will be decked out in its holiday splendor and attendees will also be treated to delicious holiday fare to sweeten the evening. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.

November 24: A Holiday Original Musical at City Opera House, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

At the Stroke of Midnight is a family show set in London in the late 1900s. William Hawthorne is the town’s overworked clockmaker. He has no family, and he’s not in the business of making friends. He sees the Christmas season as nothing more than a distraction and a nuisance. It will take a miracle to help William discover the true meaning of the holiday season. Admission is $9.

November 24 & December 1, 8, 15: Santa visits Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

Stop by the Grand Lobby on these special Saturdays from 6–8 p.m. for photos—bring your camera, Santa is happy to pose.

November 24: Traverse City Shop & Sip, 1–7 p.m.

The VIP Preview runs from 1–3 p.m. and the event opens to everyone for free from 3–7 p.m.The handmade holiday craft market is at Grand Traverse Resort and will feature more than 75 makers.

November 30–December 2: Walking in a Window Wonderland, all day

Vote on your favorite store’s window display and find all the special hidden objects in the windows and you could win a $250 Downtown gift certificate. Ballots will be available at participating stores.

November 30–December 1: Merry Makers Marketplace

Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City will be transformed into a holiday shopping market with artists’ booths, a festive spread of cookies, cocoa and holiday cheer. Admission is free.

December 1: Holiday Open House in Elk Rapids, 12:30–8 p.m.

Cookie decorating, sleigh rides, a special movie at the Elk Rapids Cinema, reindeer at Siren Hall and more.

December 1: Winter Songs and Carols, 7:30–9 p.m.

Manitou Winds performs its free annual concert at Grace Episcopal Church. Manitou Winds draws from traditional carols, folk and pop music and original compositions to present a new program each December.

December 2: Traverse City Holiday Book Festival, 1–4 p.m.

25 authors and musicians will be in the Mercato at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Books for sale in all genres.

December 2: Cocoa Crawl, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Shop downtown and sip free hot cocoa at participating locations. Vote for your favorite.

December 6: Ladies’ Night Holiday Shopping, 5–9 p.m.

Specials, food and refreshments at downtown shops.

December 7: Unsilent Night at Left Foot Charley, 6–9 p.m.

A free, outdoor participatory sound sculpture played through roving mp3 players, iPhones, etc. (Unsilent night app available on iTunes store). Each person brings their own music player and walks through The Village at Grand Traverse Commons—the more people, the better it sounds! Reservations required—more information here.

December 7–9: Christmas in the Village

A weekend celebration filled with music, carriage rides, visits with Santa, shopping specials, a cocoa competition and more at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

December 7: Biggest Little Holiday Party, 5:30 p.m.

A combined holiday party for businesses, non-profits, friends and couples at Grand Traverse Resort. There will be a reception with snacks and a cash bar followed by a dinner buffet with dancing and live music.

December 8: Mix and Mingle with Holiday Jingles, 6–9 p.m.

Presented by TC West Vocal Department at Blue Bridge Event Centre. All proceeds benefit the choir organization.

December 13: Men’s Night Holiday Shopping, 5–9 p.m.

Food, refreshments and specials at downtown shops.

December 8: Holiday Magic, 3–5 p.m.

A holiday concert to get you in the spirit at First Congregational Church. Encore Winds features big, bold brass and percussions sections and a powerful performance of Mike Forbes’ arrangement of “Russian Christmas.”

December 14–31: Festival of Trains

See the massive model train layout and a special one for kids where the young (and young at heart) can operate the controls. Admission is $5 for individuals and $20 for families.

December 15: Frost, a Winter Show of Dance, 2–4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Design Dance Company is thrilled to present their inaugural performance of Frost, a winter showcase of dance, at Traverse City Central High School Auditorium. Tickets range from $15–$20.

December 15: Sister’s Christmas Catechism at City Opera House, 8 p.m.

It’s “CSI: Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages—whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? Tickets range from $15 for students to $37.50.

December 15: Breakfast with Santa at Grand Traverse Resort, 9 a.m.

The resort will serve a family-friendly buffet and Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick will be on hand for photos and to visit with children. In addition to the buffet, the event will include face painting, balloon artists, DJ music, a Christmas cookie design station and more Reservations required. Tickets cost $25.50 for adults, $19 for ages 11–14, $13 for ages 5–10 and free for 4 and under.

December 16: Jingle Bell Run, 5 p.m.

The course heads down favorite neighborhood streets decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Where your favorite costume to the non-timed 3-mile run followed by cookies and cocoa. Free to current TCTC members; $20 for nonmembers.

December 25: Christmas Day Buffet at Grand Traverse Resort

Let the chefs at Aerie Restaurant & Lounge do the cooking. Adults $30.95; Ages 11–13 $16.95; 5–10 $13.95; 4 and under free. Call 231-534-6800 for reservations.