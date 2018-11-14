Shop Local: Leelanau Holiday Gift Guide
The town halls, parks and shops of the villages along Leelanau Peninsula’s scenic M22 are aglow with lights and cheer at the holiday season. Spend an entire weekend just wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.
Browse 100+ local gift ideas in the MyNorth Holidays gift guide.
Folklore Mugs & Coffee Pot | $12 each
Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120
Literary Guests Soap | $4 each
Lima Bean, Suttons Bay, 231.271.5462
Roberto Tirado Terracotta Sculpture | La Luna $85
Tampico, Leland, 231.256.7747
Violin Shaped Cheeseboard | $66
The Pennington Collection, Northport, 231.386.9890
Northern Christmas Ornaments | $19.95 each
Two Fish Gallery, Leland, 231.256.9350
Family Mug with Lid | $14.99
Front Porch, Suttons Bay, 231.271.6895
Woman’s Herringbone Coat by Schneiders | $699
Bahle’s of Suttons Bay, 231.271.3841
Swedish Holiday Towel | $12
Northwood Gifts, Glen Arbor, 231.334.3000
Swedish Candlesticks | $15
Northwood Gifts, Glen Arbor, 231.334.3000
Swedish Mug | $15
Northwood Gifts, Glen Arbor, 231.334.3000
Oakayzie Six-Pack Canned Cider | $13.98
45 North Vineyard and Winery, 231.271.1188
Italian Balsam Vinegar & Greek First Gold Press Olive Oil | $17.95–24.95
Great Lakes Tea & Spice, Glen Arbor, 231.645.8327
Three-Stack Rings, Topaz Earrings & Ring | $175; $395 each
Arabella, Glen Arbor, 231.645.7225
Man’s Best Friend Tie by Bird Dog Bay | $85
Dune Berry, Leland, 231.933.0001
Smathers & Branson Key Chains | $30 each
Dune Berry, Leland, 231.933.0001
House Drinking Chocolate | $13.50
Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate, Empire, 231.326.3030
Four-Piece Chocolate Gift Box | $10
Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate, Empire, 231.326.3030
Handpainted Blessings Bowl | $98
Shoreline Arts, Suttons Bay, 231.313.4228
Mend Jewelry | Necklace $30; Earrings $20
Miser’s Hoard, Empire, 231.620.1829
Wine Tapa No More Bugs in Your Wine | $5
Amoritas Vineyards, Lake Leelanau, 231.994.2300
Patagonia Classic Balkan Hat | $35
Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120
Rock Liquid Soap & Sponge Holder | $38; $26
Painted Bird, Suttons Bay, 231.271.3050
Men’s Socks | $26–$28
Bahle’s of Suttons Bay, 231.271.3841
Patagonia Kids’ Hat | $29
Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120
Patagonia Kids’ Mittens | $29 each
Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120
Let’s Go Glamping Children’s Outfit | $29.99
Empire Outdoors, Empire, 231.326.5433
Reel Tired Children’s Outfit | $29.99
Empire Outdoors, Empire, 231.326.5433
Kate Spade Insulated Tumbler | $18
Dune Berry, Leland, 231.933.0001
Pendleton Motor Robe | $99.50
Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120
NEXYZ | $64.99
Enerdyne, Suttons Bay, 231.271.6033
Home Slackline | $62.99
Brain Storm, Suttons Bay, 231.271.0314
Kate Spade Thermal Mug | $18
Dune Berry, Leland, 231.933.0001
Coin Bank Puzzle | $15
Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120
Mama Bear and Her Cubs Hoodie | $39.99
Empire Outdoors, Empire, 231.326.5433
Paradise Bound Luggage Tag | $12
Lilly Pulitzer, Dune Berry, Leland, 231.933.0001
