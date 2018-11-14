Shop Local: Leelanau Holiday Gift Guide

The town halls, parks and shops of the villages along Leelanau Peninsula’s scenic M22 are aglow with lights and cheer at the holiday season. Spend an entire weekend just wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.

Folklore Mugs & Coffee Pot | $12 each

Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120

Literary Guests Soap | $4 each

Lima Bean, Suttons Bay, 231.271.5462

Roberto Tirado Terracotta Sculpture | La Luna $85

Tampico, Leland, 231.256.7747

Violin Shaped Cheeseboard | $66

The Pennington Collection, Northport, 231.386.9890

Northern Christmas Ornaments | $19.95 each

Two Fish Gallery, Leland, 231.256.9350

Family Mug with Lid | $14.99

Front Porch, Suttons Bay, 231.271.6895

Woman’s Herringbone Coat by Schneiders | $699

Bahle’s of Suttons Bay, 231.271.3841

Swedish Holiday Towel | $12

Northwood Gifts, Glen Arbor, 231.334.3000

Swedish Candlesticks | $15

Northwood Gifts, Glen Arbor, 231.334.3000

Swedish Mug | $15

Northwood Gifts, Glen Arbor, 231.334.3000

Oakayzie Six-Pack Canned Cider | $13.98

45 North Vineyard and Winery, 231.271.1188

Italian Balsam Vinegar & Greek First Gold Press Olive Oil | $17.95–24.95

Great Lakes Tea & Spice, Glen Arbor, 231.645.8327

Three-Stack Rings, Topaz Earrings & Ring | $175; $395 each

Arabella, Glen Arbor, 231.645.7225

Man’s Best Friend Tie by Bird Dog Bay | $85

Dune Berry, Leland, 231.933.0001

Smathers & Branson Key Chains | $30 each

Dune Berry, Leland, 231.933.0001

House Drinking Chocolate | $13.50

Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate, Empire, 231.326.3030

Four-Piece Chocolate Gift Box | $10

Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate, Empire, 231.326.3030

Handpainted Blessings Bowl | $98

Shoreline Arts, Suttons Bay, 231.313.4228

Mend Jewelry | Necklace $30; Earrings $20

Miser’s Hoard, Empire, 231.620.1829

Wine Tapa No More Bugs in Your Wine | $5

Amoritas Vineyards, Lake Leelanau, 231.994.2300

Patagonia Classic Balkan Hat | $35

Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120

Rock Liquid Soap & Sponge Holder | $38; $26

Painted Bird, Suttons Bay, 231.271.3050

Men’s Socks | $26–$28

Bahle’s of Suttons Bay, 231.271.3841

Patagonia Kids’ Hat | $29

Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120

Patagonia Kids’ Mittens | $29 each

Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120

Let’s Go Glamping Children’s Outfit | $29.99

Empire Outdoors, Empire, 231.326.5433

Reel Tired Children’s Outfit | $29.99

Empire Outdoors, Empire, 231.326.5433

Kate Spade Insulated Tumbler | $18

Dune Berry, Leland, 231.933.0001

Pendleton Motor Robe | $99.50

Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120

NEXYZ | $64.99

Enerdyne, Suttons Bay, 231.271.6033

Home Slackline | $62.99

Brain Storm, Suttons Bay, 231.271.0314

Kate Spade Thermal Mug | $18

Dune Berry, Leland, 231.933.0001

Coin Bank Puzzle | $15

Coastal, Glen Arbor, 231.835.2120

Mama Bear and Her Cubs Hoodie | $39.99

Empire Outdoors, Empire, 231.326.5433

Paradise Bound Luggage Tag | $12

Lilly Pulitzer, Dune Berry, Leland, 231.933.0001

