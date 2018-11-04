4 DIY Brown Paper Packages with Rustic Michigan Style

Wrap gifts with plain craft or butcher paper and make them merry with mementos from Up North. These DIY Brown Paper Packages are simply darling.

Woo the rock hound in your life with a Petoskey stone pendant tied up with string. Find the stones already polished at Korner Gem in Traverse City. Snip holly or cedar from the backyard hedges and attach with festive Washi tape. A pencil eraser dipped in white paint makes pretty polka dots—use the dull side of the paper for best adhesion. At last, an idea for all those wine corks you’ve stashed. Make a mini-tree with an evergreen bough and a cork “trunk.” Doodle on a tiding of joy. Mine your Instagram pics for a wintery wonderland moment. Print, tape and repeat.