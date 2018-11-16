Shop Local: Elk Rapids Holiday Gift Guide

Come Dasher, come Dancer, Prancer and Vixen—to Elk Rapids on December 1.

This darling town tucked along Lake Michigan, Elk Lake and the Elk River welcomes reindeer to its holiday celebration from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. As the sun sets, take a free horse-drawn wagon or sleigh ride and join the carolers around a community bonfire. After the festivities, spend the weekend wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.

Pistil Leather Gloves | Mens $50; Womens $76

Stuff & Such, Elk Rapids, 231.264.9093

Socks in Balls | $10.95

Stuff & Such, Elk Rapids, 231.264.9093

Textured Pocket Dress | $55

Relish, Elk Rapids, 231.498.2272

Tiny Music Boxes | $7.95 each

Nature Connection, Elk Rapids, 231.264.6330

Metal Beach House Sign | $16.99

Ginger Snaps, Elk Rapids, 231.264.8922

Michigan Mitten Candle | $34

Relish, Elk Rapids, 231.498.2272

Bath Bombs & Soap Dish | Daisy: $8 each, Balls: $4 each, Soap Dish: $4

Wildflower Soapworks, Elk Rapids, 231.264.8000

Ollie’s Ski Trip Children’s Dish Set By Swedish Artist Elsa Beskow | $38

Cellar 152 Wine & Gourmet Market, 231.264.9000

Perforated Motif Tote | $64

Haystacks, Elk Rapids, 231.498.2086

Metal Car & Trailer Sculpture | $575

Mullaly’s 128 Gallery, Elk Rapids, 231.264.6660

Two Tone Bias Skirt | $56

Haystacks, Elk Rapids, 231.498.2086

