Shop Local: Harbor Springs Holiday Gift Guide
The merry glow from the lights on the town Christmas tree, located in front of Holy Childhood of Jesus Church, have welcomed rosy-cheeked, bundled-up visitors to Harbor Springs since 1915. Spend an entire weekend just wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.
Browse 100+ local gift ideas in the MyNorth Holidays gift guide.
Freshwater Pearl Wrist Wrapping Bracelets | $100 each
Elizabeth Blair Fine Pearls, Harbor Springs, 231.526.7500
Woman’s Leopard Sperrys | $85
Propellers, Harbor Springs, 231.526.6885
Wool & Fur Hat by Linda Richards | $105
Hilda of Harbor, 231.526.6914
Wool & Fur Gloves by Linda Richards | $85
Hilda of Harbor, 231.526.6914
Vintage Pearl Necklace by French Kande | $345
Hilda of Harbor, 231.526.6914
Stormy Kromer Dog Outfit | Hat $35; Coat $45
The Outfitter, Harbor Springs, 231.526.2621
Want more local gift ideas?
Click the cover to read MyNorth Holidays.