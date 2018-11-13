MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Shop Local: Harbor Springs Holiday Gift Guide

By on November 13, 2018
Tagged , ,

Harbor Springs Holiday GiftPhoto by Graham Real Estate

The merry glow from the lights on the town Christmas tree, located in front of Holy Childhood of Jesus Church, have welcomed rosy-cheeked, bundled-up visitors to Harbor Springs since 1915. Spend an entire weekend just wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.

Browse 100+ local gift ideas in the MyNorth Holidays gift guide.

Freshwater Pearl Wrist Wrapping Bracelets | $100 each
Elizabeth Blair Fine Pearls, Harbor Springs, 231.526.7500

Woman’s Leopard Sperrys | $85
Propellers, Harbor Springs, 231.526.6885

Wool & Fur Hat by Linda Richards | $105
Hilda of Harbor, 231.526.6914

Wool & Fur Gloves by Linda Richards | $85
Hilda of Harbor, 231.526.6914

Irish Boat Shop Mug | $9.95
Irish Boat Shop, Harbor Springs, 231.526.6225

A Dozen Cookies in a Gift Tin, $25.95
Tom’s Mom’s Cookies, Harbor Springs, 231.526.6606

Vintage Pearl Necklace by French Kande | $345
Hilda of Harbor, 231.526.6914

Stormy Kromer Dog Outfit | Hat $35; Coat $45
The Outfitter, Harbor Springs, 231.526.2621

Want more local gift ideas?
Click the cover to read MyNorth Holidays. 