Shop Local: Cadillac Holiday Gift Guide

Cadillac City Park sparkles with joy and merriment through the holidays, beginning with the city’s Christmas in the Park event on November 24. Santa, nativity scenes, caroling and spectacular lights—all with beautiful Lake Cadillac in the background. Spend an entire weekend just wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.

Browse 100+ local gift ideas in the MyNorth Holidays gift guide.

Ava’s Illuminations Candle | $24.98

The Ultimate Gift, Cadillac, 231.468.3230

Michigan Rings | Silver $119; Copper $49; Silver w/Blue Diamonds $459

Wexford Jewelers, Cadillac, 231.775.1289

Hat & Fingerless Glove Set | Hat $26.95; Gloves $28.95

Serendipity, Cadillac, 231.468.3241

Winter in Michigan Sign | $110.95

Serendipity, Cadillac, 231.468.3241

Reindeer Bucket | $34.95

Serendipity, Cadillac, 231.468.3241

This Grandma is Fabulous Mug | $11.99

Country Cottage Decor, Cadillac, 231.779.2434

Eminence Organic Skin Care Starter Kit | $78.95

Blossom Boutique, Cadillac, 231.775.6461

Want more local gift ideas?

Click the cover to read MyNorth Holidays.