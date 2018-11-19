Shop Local: Petoskey Holiday Gift Guide

Santa flies in to light the big, fat evergreen in the middle of Pennsylvania Park at Petoskey’s Holiday Open House, always held on the first Friday of December. After, Santa visits with wee ones in the park gazebo, resplendent in lights and garland for the occasion. After greeting Santa, spend the weekend wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.

Browse 100+ local gift ideas in the MyNorth Holidays gift guide.

Pendleton Dog Coat | $59; $49

Ruff Life Pet Outfitter, Petoskey, 231.347.1214

Michigan Ornaments | $30 each

Somebody’s Gallery, Petoskey, 231.881.4745

Mackinac Bridge in Winter, Print on Canvas | prices vary by size

Glass Lake Photography, Petoskey, 231.881.9303

Deuter Children’s Backpack | $45.99

Bear Cub Outfitters, Petoskey, 231.439.9500

Roast and Toast Mug | $10

Roast and Toast, Petoskey, 231.347.7767

Speaqua Waterfront Speakers | $64.99

Bear Cub Outfitters, Petoskey, 231.439.9500

Father Christmas | $52.99

J.W. Shorter & Son Mercantile, 231.347.6540

Striped Lasagna Pasta | $16.95

Symon’s General Store, Petoskey, 231.347.2438

Wool Slippers | $52

Somebody’s Gallery, Petoskey, 231.881.4745

Sea Bag, Handcrafted from recycled sails | $45

The Katydid, Petoskey, 231.758.1030

Maple Moon Bourbon Syrup | $14.95

Northgoods, Petoskey, 231.347.1775

Santa Comes to Michigan | $12.99

Grandpa Shorter’s, Petoskey, 231.347.2603

Want more local gift ideas?

Click the cover to read MyNorth Holidays.