Shop Local: Petoskey Holiday Gift Guide
Santa flies in to light the big, fat evergreen in the middle of Pennsylvania Park at Petoskey’s Holiday Open House, always held on the first Friday of December. After, Santa visits with wee ones in the park gazebo, resplendent in lights and garland for the occasion. After greeting Santa, spend the weekend wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.
Browse 100+ local gift ideas in the MyNorth Holidays gift guide.
Pendleton Dog Coat | $59; $49
Ruff Life Pet Outfitter, Petoskey, 231.347.1214
Michigan Ornaments | $30 each
Somebody’s Gallery, Petoskey, 231.881.4745
Mackinac Bridge in Winter, Print on Canvas | prices vary by size
Glass Lake Photography, Petoskey, 231.881.9303
Deuter Children’s Backpack | $45.99
Bear Cub Outfitters, Petoskey, 231.439.9500
Roast and Toast Mug | $10
Roast and Toast, Petoskey, 231.347.7767
Speaqua Waterfront Speakers | $64.99
Bear Cub Outfitters, Petoskey, 231.439.9500
Father Christmas | $52.99
J.W. Shorter & Son Mercantile, 231.347.6540
Striped Lasagna Pasta | $16.95
Symon’s General Store, Petoskey, 231.347.2438
Wool Slippers | $52
Somebody’s Gallery, Petoskey, 231.881.4745
Sea Bag, Handcrafted from recycled sails | $45
The Katydid, Petoskey, 231.758.1030
Maple Moon Bourbon Syrup | $14.95
Northgoods, Petoskey, 231.347.1775
Santa Comes to Michigan | $12.99
Grandpa Shorter’s, Petoskey, 231.347.2603
Want more local gift ideas?
Click the cover to read MyNorth Holidays.