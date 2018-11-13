Shop Local: Boyne City Holiday Gift Guide
Tiny tots with their eyes aglow will find it hard to sleep after Boyne City’s holiday kickoff on November 23. A parade, visits with Santa, free carriage rides, live nativity scene (pet Gunther the camel!), and as always, beautiful Lake Charlevoix waving happy holidays in the background. After the festivities, spend the weekend wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.
Browse 100+ local gift ideas in the MyNorth Holidays gift guide.
2019 Ahmeek 95 Skis | $649
Shaggy’s Skis, Boyne City, 231.459.4323
Michigan Cap | $22
Boyne Trading Co., 231.582.6445
Kitchen Boa Towel | $24.99
Country Now & Then, Boyne City, 231.582.2355
Charlevoix Brewing Co. Hoodie | $20
Boyne City Tap Room, Boyne City, 231.459.4487
Kavu Across the Shoulder Backpack | $50
Peninsula, Boyne City, 231.335.7180
Banned Books Mug | $15.95
Local Flavor Books, Boyne City, 231.582.7499
Want more local gift ideas?
Click the cover to read MyNorth Holidays.