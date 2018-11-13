Shop Local: Boyne City Holiday Gift Guide

Tiny tots with their eyes aglow will find it hard to sleep after Boyne City’s holiday kickoff on November 23. A parade, visits with Santa, free carriage rides, live nativity scene (pet Gunther the camel!), and as always, beautiful Lake Charlevoix waving happy holidays in the background. After the festivities, spend the weekend wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.

2019 Ahmeek 95 Skis | $649

Shaggy’s Skis, Boyne City, 231.459.4323

Michigan Cap | $22

Boyne Trading Co., 231.582.6445

Kitchen Boa Towel | $24.99

Country Now & Then, Boyne City, 231.582.2355

Charlevoix Brewing Co. Hoodie | $20

Boyne City Tap Room, Boyne City, 231.459.4487

Kavu Across the Shoulder Backpack | $50

Peninsula, Boyne City, 231.335.7180

Banned Books Mug | $15.95

Local Flavor Books, Boyne City, 231.582.7499

