Shop Local: Traverse City Holiday Gift Guide
Grand Traverse Bay winks in the background as happy families make their way from the Christmas tree set in the middle of Cass Street to Santa’s House at City Centre Plaza a block away. Spend a weekend wandering the shops and taking in snowy views. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.
Gold Measuring Set | Cups $17; Spoons $10
Wood & Cloth, Traverse City, 231.421.8710
Quick Reference Tea Towel | $9.99
Peppercorn, Traverse City, 231.941.4146
Hammered Brass Bar Set | Tools and Shaker, $70 each
Ella’s, Traverse City, 231.947.9401
Happy Camper Ceramic Serving Trays | $32 set
Suhm-thing, Traverse City, 231.941.0150
Crochet Coasters | $9.99 set of 4
Peppercorn, Traverse City, 231.941.4146
Sterling Silver Forest Floor Bracelet | $325
Sterling Silver Textured Saddle Ring with Diamond | $650
Becky Thatcher Designs, Traverse City, 231.947.5088
Gold Mushroom Ring with Diamond | $1795
Long Gold Bark Earrings | $650
Becky Thatcher Designs, Traverse City, 231.947.5088
Fustinis Starter Pack, Three Olive Oils & Three Vinegars | $45
Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars, Traverse City, 231.944.1145
Peterson’s Backyard Birds of the Midwest Poster | $18.99
Wildbirds Unlimited, 231.946.0431
Urban Birdwatching Notebook | $8
Premier Floral Design and Gift Emporium, Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.947.1167
Handmade 14K Gold and Diamond Bracelet | $2600; earrings $549
Gold and Jaye Jewelry, Traverse City, 231.252.4132
Growler | $15
High Five Threads, Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.668.8591
Pure Wool Cat Bed | $85
Sanctuary, Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.932.0775
Color Changing Mugs | $18.99
Nifty Things, Traverse City, 231.929.9665
Mama Bear T-Shirt (Papa Bear available too) | $24
Suhm-thing, Traverse City, 231.941.0150
Turkish Cotton Towel | $22
Northern Lights, Traverse City, 231.421.8751
Pet Tags | $14 each
Nest of Grand Traverse, 231.946.0232
Ceramic Cat Dishes | $3.99 each
Peppercorn, Traverse City, 231.941.4146
45 Degree North Pendant with Diamond | $350
Peninsula Pendant Sterling Silver, Gold with Diamond | $400
James C. Smith Fine Jewelry, Traverse City, 231.941.3300
Spice Soap & After Shave | Spice Soap $5; After Shave $14.50
Notably Natural, Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.929.1100
Pom Baskets | $24 each
Darling Botanical Co., 231.421.8440
Yooper Bar | $1.99
Michigan Farm Market, The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, 866.544.1088
Plaid Scarf | $42
Nest of Grand Traverse, Traverse City, 231.946.0232
Cardinal Sweater | $40
My Secret Stash, Traverse City, 231.929.0340
Handmade Weekend Bag | $750
Northern Lights, Traverse City, 231.421.8751
Commons Jigsaw Puzzle | $19.95
Christmastide, The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.714.5022
Michigan Pillow | $63
Nest of Grand Traverse, Traverse City, 231.946.0232
Juniper Berry Cocktail Syrup | $9.95
Premier Floral Design and Gift Emporium, Village at Grand Traverse Commons, 231.947.1167
Merry Christmas Recipe Book | $14.99
Christmastide, The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.714.5022
