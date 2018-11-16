Shop Local: Traverse City Holiday Gift Guide

Grand Traverse Bay winks in the background as happy families make their way from the Christmas tree set in the middle of Cass Street to Santa’s House at City Centre Plaza a block away. Spend a weekend wandering the shops and taking in snowy views. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.

Gold Measuring Set | Cups $17; Spoons $10

Wood & Cloth, Traverse City, 231.421.8710

Quick Reference Tea Towel | $9.99

Peppercorn, Traverse City, 231.941.4146

Hammered Brass Bar Set | Tools and Shaker, $70 each

Ella’s, Traverse City, 231.947.9401

Happy Camper Ceramic Serving Trays | $32 set

Suhm-thing, Traverse City, 231.941.0150

Crochet Coasters | $9.99 set of 4

Peppercorn, Traverse City, 231.941.4146

Sterling Silver Forest Floor Bracelet | $325

Sterling Silver Textured Saddle Ring with Diamond | $650

Becky Thatcher Designs, Traverse City, 231.947.5088

Gold Mushroom Ring with Diamond | $1795

Long Gold Bark Earrings | $650

Becky Thatcher Designs, Traverse City, 231.947.5088

Fustinis Starter Pack, Three Olive Oils & Three Vinegars | $45

Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars, Traverse City, 231.944.1145

Peterson’s Backyard Birds of the Midwest Poster | $18.99

Wildbirds Unlimited, 231.946.0431

Urban Birdwatching Notebook | $8

Premier Floral Design and Gift Emporium, Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.947.1167

Handmade 14K Gold and Diamond Bracelet | $2600; earrings $549

Gold and Jaye Jewelry, Traverse City, 231.252.4132

Growler | $15

High Five Threads, Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.668.8591

Pure Wool Cat Bed | $85

Sanctuary, Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.932.0775

Color Changing Mugs | $18.99

Nifty Things, Traverse City, 231.929.9665

Mama Bear T-Shirt (Papa Bear available too) | $24

Suhm-thing, Traverse City, 231.941.0150

Turkish Cotton Towel | $22

Northern Lights, Traverse City, 231.421.8751

Pet Tags | $14 each

Nest of Grand Traverse, 231.946.0232

Ceramic Cat Dishes | $3.99 each

Peppercorn, Traverse City, 231.941.4146

45 Degree North Pendant with Diamond | $350

Peninsula Pendant Sterling Silver, Gold with Diamond | $400

James C. Smith Fine Jewelry, Traverse City, 231.941.3300

Spice Soap & After Shave | Spice Soap $5; After Shave $14.50

Notably Natural, Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.929.1100

Pom Baskets | $24 each

Darling Botanical Co., 231.421.8440

Yooper Bar | $1.99

Michigan Farm Market, The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, 866.544.1088

Plaid Scarf | $42

Nest of Grand Traverse, Traverse City, 231.946.0232

Cardinal Sweater | $40

My Secret Stash, Traverse City, 231.929.0340

Handmade Weekend Bag | $750

Northern Lights, Traverse City, 231.421.8751

Commons Jigsaw Puzzle | $19.95

Christmastide, The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.714.5022

Michigan Pillow | $63

Nest of Grand Traverse, Traverse City, 231.946.0232

Juniper Berry Cocktail Syrup | $9.95

Premier Floral Design and Gift Emporium, Village at Grand Traverse Commons, 231.947.1167

Merry Christmas Recipe Book | $14.99

Christmastide, The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Traverse City, 231.714.5022

