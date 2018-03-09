Outdoors
Meet U.S. Ski Team Super-Fan Dick Wagner Photo by Dave Weidner Meet U.S. Ski Team Super-Fan Dick Wagner
Where to Play Pond Hockey in Traverse City Photo by Andrew Vandrie Where to Play Pond Hockey in Traverse City
Ice Fishing With Kids in Northern Michigan Photo by Melisa McKolay Ice Fishing With Kids in Northern Michigan
10 Winter Hikes You'll Love at Northern Michigan Nature Preserves Photo by Heather Higham 10 Winter Hikes You'll Love at Northern Michigan Nature Preserves
13 Best Ski Runs in Michigan Photo by Beth Price 13 Best Ski Runs in Michigan
Learn to Ski and Snowboard at Shanty Creek Resorts + January Events Photo by Shanty Creek Resorts Learn to Ski and Snowboard at Shanty Creek Resorts + January Events
3 Awesome Snowshoe Trails in Northern Michigan Photo by Michigan Legacy Art Park 3 Awesome Snowshoe Trails in Northern Michigan
Winter Brings Outdoor Curling to Stormcloud Brewing Company Photo by Stormcloud Brewing Co. Winter Brings Outdoor Curling to Stormcloud Brewing Company