Shop Local: Frankfort Holiday Gift Guide

On November 24, hop aboard a carriage in front of the Frankfort High School for an old-fashioned ride through this storybook town dressed for the holidays. Santa will be in the school from 1 to 3 p.m. and the town Christmas tree is lit at 7 p.m. After the festivities, spend the weekend wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.

Browse 100+ local gift ideas in the MyNorth Holidays gift guide.

Rock Hound Scoop | 2-foot $12.99; 3-foot $18.99

Anet & Ollies Five & Dime, Frankfort, 231.352.8103

Locally Made Mittens | $39.99

Hull’s of Frankfort, 231.352.4642

Lake Michigan Unsalted Blanket | $26.99

Michigan Rag Co., 231.352.7028

Small Craft Advisory T-Shirt | $25

Stormcloud Brewing Company, Frankfort, 231.352.0118

Nature’s Friend: The Gwen Frostic Story | $16.99

The Bookstore, Frankfort, 231.352.9720

Frankfort Life Guard Outfit | Top $16.99; Bottoms $15.99

Frannie’s Follies, Frankfort, 231.352.7255

