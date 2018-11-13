Shop Local: Charlevoix Holiday Gift Guide
Lake Charlevoix may be ice, but the shore-side cookies and cocoa by the Christmas tree in downtown East Park warm the tummies of the crowds that assemble for the annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on November 23. Get nice and toasty then spend the weekend wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.
Sanborn Minnesota Paddle | $170
Schulman Paddleworks, Charlevoix, 231.437.3157
Newari Handknit Hat & Gloves | Hat: $39; Gloves $29
J. Phillips, Charlevoix, 231.547.6072
Dog Bowl | $25
The Lake House, Charlevoix, 231.437.3425
Les Acrobates Stacking Men | $29
Ga Ga For Kids, Charlevoix, 231.547.1600
Felt Birds | $10 each
True North Interior Design & Antiques, Charlevoix, 231.437.3833
Rock Your Kid Ballet Outfits | Small $55; Large $58
Ga Ga For Kids, Charlevoix, 231.547.1600
Pendleton Rain Boots | $105
Clothing Company, Charlevoix, 231.547.6361
Rock Your Kid Guitar Shirt | $49
Ga Ga For Kids, Charlevoix, 231.547.1600
Maple Sriracha & Maple BBQ | Sriracha $7.95; BBQ $6.95
Harwood Gold, Charlevoix, 231.437.3900
Handpainted Charlevoix Christmas Tree Bulb | $10
Elements, Charlevoix, 231. 547.5820
Gourmet Saltwater Taffy | $4.75 per half pound
The Taffy Barrel, Charlevoix, 231.547.9288
Uno De 50 Bracelet & Earrings | Bracelet: $145; Earrings: $110
J. Phillips, Charlevoix, 231.547.6072
Zinc Tags and Soapstone Chalk | Tags $10; Chalk $8
Bloom Floral Design, Charlevoix, 231.675.9017
PJ Set | Nightie $59.99; Lounge Pants $67; Cardigan $57
Ga Ga For Kids, Charlevoix, 231.547.1600
Tin Woody | $125
True North Interior Design & Antiques, Charlevoix, 231.437.3833
