Shop Local: Charlevoix Holiday Gift Guide

By on November 13, 2018
Charlevoix Holiday GiftPhoto by Michael Murphy IV Photography

Lake Charlevoix may be ice, but the shore-side cookies and cocoa by the Christmas tree in downtown East Park warm the tummies of the crowds that assemble for the annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on November 23. Get nice and toasty then spend the weekend wandering the shops. Here’s a peek at the gifts you’ll find.

Sanborn Minnesota Paddle | $170
Schulman Paddleworks, Charlevoix, 231.437.3157

Newari Handknit Hat & Gloves | Hat: $39; Gloves $29
J. Phillips, Charlevoix, 231.547.6072

Dog Bowl | $25
The Lake House, Charlevoix, 231.437.3425

Les Acrobates Stacking Men | $29
Ga Ga For Kids, Charlevoix, 231.547.1600

Felt Birds | $10 each
True North Interior Design & Antiques, Charlevoix, 231.437.3833

Rock Your Kid Ballet Outfits | Small $55; Large $58
Ga Ga For Kids, Charlevoix, 231.547.1600

Pendleton Rain Boots | $105
Clothing Company, Charlevoix, 231.547.6361

Rock Your Kid Guitar Shirt | $49
Ga Ga For Kids, Charlevoix, 231.547.1600

Maple Sriracha & Maple BBQ | Sriracha $7.95; BBQ $6.95
Harwood Gold, Charlevoix, 231.437.3900

Handpainted Charlevoix Christmas Tree Bulb | $10
Elements, Charlevoix, 231. 547.5820

Gourmet Saltwater Taffy | $4.75 per half pound
The Taffy Barrel, Charlevoix, 231.547.9288

Uno De 50 Bracelet & Earrings | Bracelet: $145; Earrings: $110
J. Phillips, Charlevoix, 231.547.6072

Zinc Tags and Soapstone Chalk | Tags $10; Chalk $8
Bloom Floral Design, Charlevoix, 231.675.9017

PJ Set | Nightie $59.99; Lounge Pants $67; Cardigan $57
Ga Ga For Kids, Charlevoix, 231.547.1600

Tin Woody | $125
True North Interior Design & Antiques, Charlevoix, 231.437.3833

