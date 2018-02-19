Stage
Parallel 45 Theatre Presents "Go, Dog. Go!" at City Opera House in Traverse City Parallel 45 Theatre Presents "Go, Dog. Go!" at City Opera House in Traverse City
Traverse City Central High School Presents "Les Misérables" Traverse City Central High School Presents "Les Misérables"
Petoskey Improv Troupe Brings Family Friendly Comedy and Lots of Laughs to Downtown Petoskey Improv Troupe Brings Family Friendly Comedy and Lots of Laughs to Downtown
Jazz Pianist, Humor Writer and More at Interlochen Performing Arts Series 2017 Photo by Calidore String Quartet Jazz Pianist, Humor Writer and More at Interlochen Performing Arts Series 2017
Mitch Albom's "Hockey – The Musical" Showing at City Opera House Mitch Albom's "Hockey – The Musical" Showing at City Opera House
Tricks Against Humanity is Back at Old Town Playhouse Tricks Against Humanity is Back at Old Town Playhouse
Parallel 45 Theatre Presents the Award-Winning "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play" Photo by Michael Poehlman Parallel 45 Theatre Presents the Award-Winning "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play"
Lauren Duski claims second place on The Voice Finale, Season 12 Photo by Lauren Duski Lauren Duski claims second place on The Voice Finale, Season 12