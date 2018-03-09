MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Kids

Top Links

Sign up for the Kids Up North monthly newsletter

Find a School

The Buzz at G.T. Butterfly House & Bug Zoo: Learn about the Monarch

Nine Things To Do On Mackinac Island To Make Your Visit Memorable

6 Reasons to Get the Kids to a Northern Michigan Farmers Market

10 Things to Do With Kids on a Rainy Day in Traverse City

Planetariums: Keep an Eye on the Sky at Northern Michigan’s Best Stargazing Sites

Fun Facts to Share with Kids About Mackinac Island and Colonial Michilimackinac

Featured Kids Videos

traverse city westVideo: Behind-The-Scenes of Traverse City West’s Production of “Shrek”
Browse all videos More…

Recent and Featured Kids Articles