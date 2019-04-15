The Ultimate M22 Road Trip

Out of Onekema, M22 rises into Northern Michigan farmland, and with it comes the farmstands. You’ll want an empty trunk and a spare cooler. At mile 11, Miller’s is laden in summer with berries, cherries and peaches. Farther on another stand offers up both fruit and locally sourced treasures for rock hounds.

Turn left off M22 on 13 Mile toward Pierport, where lumber was loaded from train to ship back in the mid to late-1800s, and the road dead-ends at a pretty little Lake Michigan beachfront. Adjacent is a small park and “Old Faceful,” the first of numerous natural springs that dot this region. No more than a pipe stuck into the earth, water bubbles out of it, deliciously icy cold.

Back on M22, barreling north and west, it’s orchards that surround until at last Arcadia Bluffs looms on its perch above Lake Michigan. This impressive links-style golf course was built to resemble Irish seaside courses—a fact that hits home summer evenings when a course-employed bagpiper sends Gaelic strains across the surrounding heath.

Down from the bluffs, the sweet, cottagey town of Arcadia is framed in the windshield. Straddling Lake Michigan and Arcadia Lake, Arcadia grew up in the lumber era when a narrow gauge railway connected the local lumbering industry with the Starke mill at the end of Lake Arcadia. From here, M22 slides past peeks of Lake Michigan to the west and wildflower-studded forests on the east. Near the crest of a big winding hill, pull over at Arcadia Scenic Turnout (known locally as Inspiration Point) for the shock-blue panorama—a true memory imprinter that teaches in one horizon-sized picture the stunning vastness of Lake Michigan. Climb the 120 wooden steps to a viewing platform and soak it in.

Back in the car, it’s less than a mile to Arcadia Dunes, a tract of preserved dunes that are the geological smaller sibs to the more famous Sleeping Bear Dunes to the north. Pulling over to hike Baldy Trail to a dune-top scenic overlook is definitely worth the effort.

From the trailhead, it’s about four miles to Watervale Inn—the kind of vintage resort you wish there were more of—wedged along Lake Michigan and Lower Herring Lake. The old-timey buildings date back to a lumber-company town established here in 1892. The property, that includes a mile of shoreline on Lake Michigan and Lower Herring Lake, has been a resort since 1917 and owned by the same family all the while. Put booking a stay here on your bucket list, or at least make a reservation for their acclaimed dinners, open to the public.