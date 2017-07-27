Rangers’ 10 Favorite Places in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Sleeping Bear Point Trail

You leave the parking lot, and at the start of the trail, you’re in a pretty dense jack pine and cedar forest. You see you have a pretty steep climb ahead of you, but there’s really nothing to indicate what you have waiting for you. Then at the point where you’re about halfway and you stop to take a breather, suddenly, the whole dune plateau opens up in front of you. It seems almost infinite. A lot of the dunes out here are forested, but here, it is rolling dunes, steep cliff-faced dunes, and these huge open bowls of sand called “blowouts” that have been carved out by the wind. And the water—as you’re looking out into the Manitou Passage or the open lake, it’s a mix of Caribbean blue of the shallows and real dark blue of the deeper water.

One of the really incredible features here is the Ghost Forest. These dunes used to be forested. But it’s a dynamic environment, and as the dunes shift and move, they can actually swallow whole forests. The trees are still there, though, and the environment that’s created under all that sand, doesn’t allow—in some cases—for those trees to decompose. Then as time passes, the sand moves out of the area, and now you can see those trees again. So today, there are these weathered, gnarled, gray timbers shooting up out of the sand. You don’t realize it, but they’re hundreds of years old.

Compared to 10 years ago, I don’t feel like this spot is a secret anymore. But in the summertime, people are mainly going to the beach. So if you’re up for a hike, it doesn’t take that much effort to get away from folks. Plus, when you’re tired of sweating on the dunes, you can take one of the social trails down to the beach to cool off, swim and beach comb. What’s incredible about this spot is that from Glen Haven all the way down to Empire, you have seven miles of beach. It’s a walk that just doesn’t quit.

Recommended by: Nate Mazurek, Park Ranger

Getting there: From Glen Haven, go west on Sleeping Bear Dunes Road and park at the road’s end.

Treat Farm Overlook

The trail at the Treat Farm is a social trail, meaning it’s not a designated Park Service trail. So we don’t exactly advertise it, and a lot of people don’t know about it. The farm itself is nice, and it does have historic significance: It’s an 1800s farm that was used all the way into a good part of the 1900s. A lot of people stop there, but if you go beyond that, you’ll find yourself in this big meadow. At first it doesn’t seem all that amazing, but as you look to your right, you’ll see a big bluff and a very steep sand trail going up. You can go straight up that for a view of Lake Michigan, but it’s pretty steep. So if you avoid that trail and keep following the foot of the dune, all of sudden it will straighten out and there’s Empire Bluff right in front of you. As far as you can look to the left and right, pretty much all you see is the whole coastline of Lake Michigan. And because of where it’s situated, you don’t even see Empire, so you get this sense that you are in the middle of nowhere and nothing exists out there except nature itself.