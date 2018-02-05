MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Traverse City Restaurant Week 2018: Participating Restaurants

By on February 5, 2018
Traverse City Restaurant WeekPhoto by Kris RileyThe Franklin is one of the restaurants participating in Traverse City Restaurant Week.

Some people count the days to Christmas. Others, the Mondays left until vacation. But foodies? Well, that’d be Traverse City’s Restaurant Week—seven whole days of three-course plated perfection. So whether you’re an experienced epicurean or just epicurious, you can explore the renowned dining scene of downtown Traverse City at an affordable price—reservations are recommended! This year, the culinary conquest begins Sunday, February 25 and lasts through Saturday, March 3. Until then, feast your eyes on the participating restaurants’ menus.

– RESTAURANTS WITH $25 MENUS –

7 Monks Taproom | View Menu
231.421.8410

Amical | View Menu
231.941.8888

Blue Tractor | View Menu
231.922.9515

Firefly | View Menu
231.932.1310

The Franklin | View Menu
231.943.2727

Gaijin | View Menu
231.421.5466

Harrington’s By The Bay | View Menu
231.421.9393

Jolly Pumpkin | View Menu
231.223.4333

Mammoth Distilling | View Menu
231.943.1073

McGee’s 31 | View Menu
231.252.4674

McGee’s 72 | View Menu
231.421.8800

North Peak Brewing Co. | View Menu
231.941.7325

Patisserie Amie | View Menu
231.922.9645

Poppycocks | View Menu
231.941.7632

Raduno | View Menu
231.421.1218

Rare Bird | View Menu
231.943.2053

Red Mesa Grill | View Menu
231.938.2773

Sorellina | View Menu
231.421.5912

Taproot Cider House | View Menu
231.943.2500

The Towne Plaza | View Menu
231.929.0900

West End Tavern | View Menu
231.943.2922

– RESTAURANTS WITH $35 MENUS –

Aerie Restaurant & Lounge | View Menu
231.534.6800

Apache Trout Grill | View Menu
231.947.7079

Bistro Foufou | View Menu
231.421.6583

Boathouse Restaurant | View Menu
231.223.4030

Bourbons 72 | View Menu
231.534.8700

Burritt’s Fresh Markets | View Menu
231.946.3300

Calypso Mediterranean Grill | View Menu
231.943.2740

The Cooks’ House | Menu Coming Soon
231.946.8700

Georgina’s | Menu Coming Soon
231.943.1555

Minerva’s: Park Place Hotel | View Menu
231.946.5093

Mode’s Bum Steer | View Menu
231.947.9832

Peninsula Grill | View Menu
231.223.7200

PepeNero Ristorantino Italiano | View Menu
231.929.1960

Red Ginger | View Menu
231.944.1733

Reflect Bistro: Cambria Suites | View Menu
231.778.9000

Smoke & Porter | View Menu
231.642.5020

Trattoria Stella | View Menu
231.929.8989

Tuscan Bistro | View Menu
231.922.7795

warehouse KiTChen + cork: Hotel Indigo | View Menu
231.932.0500 x 3

