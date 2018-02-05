Traverse City Restaurant Week 2018: Participating Restaurants
Some people count the days to Christmas. Others, the Mondays left until vacation. But foodies? Well, that’d be Traverse City’s Restaurant Week—seven whole days of three-course plated perfection. So whether you’re an experienced epicurean or just epicurious, you can explore the renowned dining scene of downtown Traverse City at an affordable price—reservations are recommended! This year, the culinary conquest begins Sunday, February 25 and lasts through Saturday, March 3. Until then, feast your eyes on the participating restaurants’ menus.
– RESTAURANTS WITH $25 MENUS –
7 Monks Taproom | View Menu
231.421.8410
Amical | View Menu
231.941.8888
Blue Tractor | View Menu
231.922.9515
Firefly | View Menu
231.932.1310
The Franklin | View Menu
231.943.2727
Gaijin | View Menu
231.421.5466
Harrington’s By The Bay | View Menu
231.421.9393
Jolly Pumpkin | View Menu
231.223.4333
Mammoth Distilling | View Menu
231.943.1073
McGee’s 31 | View Menu
231.252.4674
McGee’s 72 | View Menu
231.421.8800
North Peak Brewing Co. | View Menu
231.941.7325
Patisserie Amie | View Menu
231.922.9645
Poppycocks | View Menu
231.941.7632
Raduno | View Menu
231.421.1218
Rare Bird | View Menu
231.943.2053
Red Mesa Grill | View Menu
231.938.2773
Sorellina | View Menu
231.421.5912
Taproot Cider House | View Menu
231.943.2500
The Towne Plaza | View Menu
231.929.0900
West End Tavern | View Menu
231.943.2922
– RESTAURANTS WITH $35 MENUS –
Aerie Restaurant & Lounge | View Menu
231.534.6800
Apache Trout Grill | View Menu
231.947.7079
Bistro Foufou | View Menu
231.421.6583
Boathouse Restaurant | View Menu
231.223.4030
Bourbons 72 | View Menu
231.534.8700
Burritt’s Fresh Markets | View Menu
231.946.3300
Calypso Mediterranean Grill | View Menu
231.943.2740
The Cooks’ House | Menu Coming Soon
231.946.8700
Georgina’s | Menu Coming Soon
231.943.1555
Minerva’s: Park Place Hotel | View Menu
231.946.5093
Mode’s Bum Steer | View Menu
231.947.9832
Peninsula Grill | View Menu
231.223.7200
PepeNero Ristorantino Italiano | View Menu
231.929.1960
Red Ginger | View Menu
231.944.1733
Reflect Bistro: Cambria Suites | View Menu
231.778.9000
Smoke & Porter | View Menu
231.642.5020
Trattoria Stella | View Menu
231.929.8989
Tuscan Bistro | View Menu
231.922.7795
warehouse KiTChen + cork: Hotel Indigo | View Menu
231.932.0500 x 3