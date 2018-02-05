Traverse City Restaurant Week 2018: Participating Restaurants

Some people count the days to Christmas. Others, the Mondays left until vacation. But foodies? Well, that’d be Traverse City’s Restaurant Week—seven whole days of three-course plated perfection. So whether you’re an experienced epicurean or just epicurious, you can explore the renowned dining scene of downtown Traverse City at an affordable price—reservations are recommended! This year, the culinary conquest begins Sunday, February 25 and lasts through Saturday, March 3. Until then, feast your eyes on the participating restaurants’ menus.

– RESTAURANTS WITH $25 MENUS –

7 Monks Taproom | View Menu

231.421.8410

Amical | View Menu

231.941.8888

Blue Tractor | View Menu

231.922.9515

Firefly | View Menu

231.932.1310

The Franklin | View Menu

231.943.2727

Gaijin | View Menu

231.421.5466

Harrington’s By The Bay | View Menu

231.421.9393

Jolly Pumpkin | View Menu

231.223.4333

Mammoth Distilling | View Menu

231.943.1073

McGee’s 31 | View Menu

231.252.4674

McGee’s 72 | View Menu

231.421.8800

North Peak Brewing Co. | View Menu

231.941.7325

Patisserie Amie | View Menu

231.922.9645

Poppycocks | View Menu

231.941.7632

Raduno | View Menu

231.421.1218

Rare Bird | View Menu

231.943.2053

Red Mesa Grill | View Menu

231.938.2773

Sorellina | View Menu

231.421.5912

Taproot Cider House | View Menu

231.943.2500

The Towne Plaza | View Menu

231.929.0900

West End Tavern | View Menu

231.943.2922

– RESTAURANTS WITH $35 MENUS –

Aerie Restaurant & Lounge | View Menu

231.534.6800

Apache Trout Grill | View Menu

231.947.7079

Bistro Foufou | View Menu

231.421.6583

Boathouse Restaurant | View Menu

231.223.4030

Bourbons 72 | View Menu

231.534.8700

Burritt’s Fresh Markets | View Menu

231.946.3300

Calypso Mediterranean Grill | View Menu

231.943.2740

The Cooks’ House | Menu Coming Soon

231.946.8700

Georgina’s | Menu Coming Soon

231.943.1555

Minerva’s: Park Place Hotel | View Menu

231.946.5093

Mode’s Bum Steer | View Menu

231.947.9832

Peninsula Grill | View Menu

231.223.7200

PepeNero Ristorantino Italiano | View Menu

231.929.1960

Red Ginger | View Menu

231.944.1733

Reflect Bistro: Cambria Suites | View Menu

231.778.9000

Smoke & Porter | View Menu

231.642.5020

Trattoria Stella | View Menu

231.929.8989

Tuscan Bistro | View Menu

231.922.7795

warehouse KiTChen + cork: Hotel Indigo | View Menu

231.932.0500 x 3

