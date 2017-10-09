Traverse City Restaurants: Your Guide to Local Taverns, Bars, Cafes & More
Looking for grab-and-go sandwiches? A casual hangout? An elegant spot for date night? Here’s a quick look at what’s being served up at Traverse City restaurants. Bon appétit!
This post is regularly updated. 👍
Traverse City Restaurant Guide
BLD: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner
BAR: Alcohol served
$: Entrées under $10
$$: Entrées $10–$20
$$$: Entrées above $20
Downtown Traverse City Restaurants
7 Monks Taproom
Incredible burgers, fish tacos, and an extensive beer list.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 128 S. Union St., 231.421.8410
Alliance
James Beard-nominee Pete Peterson teams with chef James Bloomfield at this Warehouse District bistro.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 144 Hall St., 231.642.5545
Amical (water view)
Friendly French bistro with a bay view, fireplace and street patio. Prix fixe menu 4–5:30 p.m. Sunday brunch.
LD • BAR • $$-$$$ 229 E. Front St., 231.941.8888
Bay Bread Company
Artisan breads, sandwiches, salads, soups and an espresso bar.
BLD • $ 601 Randolph St., 231.922.8022
Bistro Foufou
Chef Guillaume Hazaël-Massieux of La Bécasse in Maple City brings his country French cooking downtown.
LD • $$-$$$ 118 Cass St., 231.421.6583
Blue Heron 2
Local ingredients used in homemade bread and soup and other from-scratch dishes.
BL • $ 408 Union St., 231.778.2583
Blue Tractor Cook Shop
An Old Town favorite with a patio. Check out The Shed beer garden/food truck out back.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 423 Union St., 231.922.9515
Bubba’s
Happening Front Street spot with battered mahi and chips, burgers, chimis, salads, tacos.
BLD • BAR • $ 428 E. Front St., 231.995.0570
The Chef’s In
Soups and salads, and all the fresh fixin’s for creating your own sandwich.
L • $ 519 W. Front St., 231.941.1144
The Cooks’ House
A sweet little dollhouse of a spot, home to sustainable local cuisine with a French sensibility.
LD • $$-$$$ 115 Wellington St., 231.946.87004
Cousin Jenny’s Cornish Pasties
Homemade pasties, soup and sandwiches at a British-themed cafe with sidewalk seats.
BLD • $ 129 S. Union St., 231.941.7821
The Dish Cafe
Eclectic menu with creative salads, quesadillas, enormous wraps, sandwiches and smoothies.
LD • $ 108 S. Union, 231.932.2233
Firefly
A dazzling small-plate menu, sushi, steaks and burgs at a sophisticated hotspot on the river. Sunday brunch.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 310 S. Cass St., 231.932.1310
Folgarelli’s Market
A former train station with Italian and imported foods, deli sandwiches, entrees, home-baked goods, wine and fresh-roasted coffee.
BLD • $-$$ 424 W. Front St., 231.941.7651
The Franklin
Hip downtown eatery featuring flatbread, salads, lamb and beef burgers, bistro dinners.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 160 E. Front St., 231.943.2727
Frenchies Famous
Three tables and carryout, offers superb hot sandwiches and espresso drinks.
BL • $ 619 Randolph St., 231.944.1228
Gaijin
Japanese eatery serving legit ramen, bao buns and craft sakés.
LD • BAR • $$ 136 E. Front St., 231-421-5466
Georgina’s
Asian and Latin taqueria.
LD • $ 236 E. Front St., 231.943.1555
Grand Traverse Pie Co.
Exceptional cream and fruit pies, coffee, baked goods, pot pies and quiche.
BL • $ 525 W. Front St. & 101 N. Park St., 231.922.7437
Green House Cafe
Long list of fresh sandwiches, inventive soups and salads. Known for Cherry Chicken Salad and their Reuben.
BL • $-$$ 115 E. Front St., 231.929.7687
Harvest
Local foods hip spot serving American comfort food and fusion tacos.
LD • BAR • $ 127 Union St., 231.486.6037
J&S Hamburg
A family friendly, retro diner that’s been flipping fresh burgers since 1938.
BLD • $ 302 W. Front St., 231.947.5500
Little Bohemia
Famous Olive Burger featured on Food Network. Established 1932, family tavern, seasonal outdoor seating.
LD • BAR • $$-$$$ 540 W. Front St., 231.946.6925
Mackinaw Brewing Co.
Nautical-themed brewpub with house-smoked meats, several styles of beers, char-burgers, fish and ribs.
LD • BAR • $$ 161 E. Front St., 231.933.1100
Mama Lu’s Modern Day Taco Shop
Fresh tortillas with a mix of traditional and modern ingredients at this hip, fun taqueria.
LD • BAR • $$ 149 E. Front St., 231.943.2793
Mary’s Kitchen Port
Delicious carryout sandwiches, wraps and salads, such as cherry turkey.
L • $ 539 W. Front St., 231.941.0525
Milk & Honey
Famous for their homemade ice cream, this cafe also has an awesome deli and coffee bar.
LD • $ 240 E. Front St., 231.944.1036
Minerva’s
In the historic Park Place Hotel. Italian-American menu, elaborate Sunday brunch.
BLD • BAR • $$ 300 E. State St., 231.946.5093
Mode’s Bum Steer
Classic steakhouse serves tender, well-aged charbroiled Black Angus steaks, seafood, ribs, soup, sandwiches.
LD • BAR • $$ 125 E. State St., 231.947.9832
Nada’s Meditteranean Gourmet Deli
Fresh and healthy food using authentic homemade recipes.
LD • $ 542 W. Front St., 231.947.6779
North Peak Brewing Co.
Wood-fired pizzas, seafood, sandwiches, microbrewed beer and a jam-packed bar scene.
LD • BAR • $$ 400 W. Front St., 231.941.7325
Olives and Wine
Middle Eastern small plates with a self-serve wine bar.
D • BAR • $$ 201 E. Front St., 231.943.2850
Omelette Shoppe
Vast array of omelets, homemade breads, and pastries, soup and sandwiches. (2 locations)
BL • $-$$ 124 Cass St., 231.946.0912 & 1209 E. Front St., 231.946.0590
Pangea’s Pizza Pub
Craft pies, creative toppings.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 135 E. Front St., 231.946.9800
Patisserie Amie
French bakery and bistro. The best brunch.
BL • D: Friday & Saturday • $-$$$ 237 Lake Ave., 231.922.9645
Poppycock’s
Fresh seafood, pasta, sandwiches and salads, including vegetarian specialties and award-winning desserts.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 128. E. Front St., 231.941.7632
Rare Bird Brewery
The likes of pork belly sliders, oysters on the half shell and great burgers served up alongside great beer.
LD • BAR • $$ 229 Lake Ave., 231.943.2053
Red Ginger
Wrap yourself in fresh-sleek surroundings and the spicy-exotic flavors of Asia.
D • BAR • $-$$$ 237 E. Front St., 231.944.1733
Scalawags Whitefish and Chips
The go-to location for ultra-fresh Great Lakes fish fry.
LD • $ 303 E. State St., 231.933.8700
Sparks BBQ
Smoking up the real thing—pulled pork and chicken, brisket, ribs and jerky. Don’t miss the BBQ Sundae.
LD • $-$$ 439 E. Front St., 231.633.7800
Sorellina
Authentic Italian from Antipasta to pasta.
D • BAR • $$-$$ $ 120 S. Park St., 231.421.5912
State Street Grille
A sports bar neighborhood hangout with a large outdoor patio and live music.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 221 E. State. St., 231.947.4263
State Street Marketplace + Monkey Fist Brewing
TC’s newest brewery and eclectic community marketplace is also home to several eateries serving gourmet meats, Mediterranean dishes, BBQ, and more. Check out F-Que, Ziatun Cafe and Wren The Butcher.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 329 E State St., 231.943.2739
Taproot Cider House
Brick oven pizza, great salads, inventive entrees paired with a large selection of local hard cider, microbrews, wine and spirits.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 300 E. Front St., 231.943.2500
The Towne Plaza
Eclectic American cuisine, extensive outdoor seating and a casual atmosphere.
BLD • BAR • $-$$$ 202 E. Cass St., 231.929.0900
Traverse City Restaurants – East of Town
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa
Aerie—16th-floor panorama of East Bay and regional fine dining. Music on weekends.
D • BAR • $$-$$$
Sweetwater American Bistro—BLD • $$ U.S. 31 N., Acme, 231.534.6000
McGee’s No. 72
Gourmet burgers, fries, pizza and other sophisticated bar food.
D • BAR • $$ 4341 M72 E., 231.421.8800
Red Mesa Grill
Colorful spot with a fireplace, flights of tequila and Latin American cuisine.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 1544 US31, 231.938.2773
Smoke and Porter Public House
American smoke-house where farm-to-table and whole beast butchery meet the fire pits.
LD • BAR • $-$$$ 1752 US31, 231.642.5020
Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel
Bourbons 72—Seafood, prime rib and more.
D • BAR • $-$$$ 7741 M-72, Williamsburg, 231.534.8888
Thai Café
Eat in or take out authentic Thai cuisine in a cafe atmosphere.
LD • $-$$ 1219 E. Front St., 231.929.1303
Traverse City Restaurants – South of Town
Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern
Gourmet burgers and turkey burgers, creative appetizers, gluten-free and kids menus.
LD • BAR • $ 3200 South Airport Rd., 231.943.2200
Boone’s Long Lake Inn
Steaks, prime rib, seafood, daily specials.
D • BAR • $$ 7208 Secor Rd., 231.946.3991
Centre Street Café
Fine and flavorful sammies. Saturday brunch.
BL • $ 1125 Centre St., 231.946.5872
Common Good Bakery
Handmade pastries, bread, croissants, breakfasts, soups, sandwiches.
BL • $ 537 W. 14th St., 231.933.8002
Fieldstone Market & Deli
A family-owned deli serving sandwiches, soups and pizza
LD • $ 7270 N. Long Lake Rd., 231.922.7712
The Filling Station Microbrewery
Thin-crusted wood-fired flatbreads and flavorful house brews revitalize the Depot.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 642 Railroad Place, 231.946.8168
Ham Bonz
This tiny diner is one of TC’s best-kept secrets. Corned beef hash, biscuits and gravy, famous omelets and BBQ.
BL • & 1108 E. Eighth St.
Raduno
Neighborhood deli featuring homemade pasta, sausages, charcuterie and salads.
LD • $-$$ 545 E. Eighth St., 231.421.118
Sauce at Incredible Mo’s
Artisan pizza, pasta, salad in a kid-friendly atmosphere.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd., Grawn, 231.944.1355
The Soup Cup, a MicroSouperie
Homemade soups, grilled cheese, Belgian fries.
L • $, 718 Munson Ave., 231.932.7687
Traverse City Restaurants – West of Town
Apache Trout Grill (water view)
Rough-hewn eatery affords a great bay view along with ribs, steak, pasta and salad.
LD • BAR • $$ 13671 S. West Bay Shore Dr., 231.947.7079
Harrington’s By the Bay (water view)
Seafood, steaks, burgers, sandwiches—with a bay view. Sunday brunch.
BLD • BAR • $-$$$ 13890 S. West Bay Shore Dr., 231.421.9393
PepeNero & Ballaró Wine Lounge
PepeNero’s younger brother is serving Italian tapas, Old World wines, fine scotches and whiskeys. Get small plates before dinner at PepeNero where you’ll find from-scratch southern Italian cuisine.
LD • BAR • $$ 700 Cottageview Dr., STE. 30, 231.929.1960
Red Spire Brunch House
Classic American fare breakfast and lunch all day.
BL • $$ 800 Cottageview Dr., STE. 30, 231.252.4648
Silver Swan
Ethnic fare and killer desserts in this small cafe with attached gift boutique.
LD • $-$$ 13692 S. West Bay Shore Dr., 231.932.0203
Slabtown Burgers
Some of the best darn burgers and fries in Traverse City at affordable prices.
LD • $ 826 W. Front St., 231.932.1760
Sleder’s Family Tavern
Bar fare and entertainment under the original tin ceiling in one of Michigan’s oldest saloons. Kiss Randolph the moose before you leave.
LD • BAR • $-$$ 717 Randolph St., 231.947.9213
Spanglish
Authentic Mexican fare to-go at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
LD • $ 1333 Yellow Dr., 231.943.1453
Trattoria Stella
Hip locally sourced fare with an Italian accent.
LD • BAR • $$-$$$ 1200 W. 11th St., 231.929.8989
Tuscan Bistro
Great patio, marina delivery and Mickey Cannon’s fresh bistro eats with Cajun and Italian influences.
BLD • BAR • $-$$ 12930 S. West Bay Shore Dr., 231.922.7795
West End Tavern (water view)
Craft cocktails and elevated pub fare served up beside West Bay.
LD • BAR • $$ 12719 S. West Bay Shore Dr.., 231.943.2922
Old Mission Peninsula Restaurants
Boathouse Restaurant (water view)
Casually elegant with great steaks, seafood, large local wine selection. Sunday brunch.
D • BAR • $$-$$$ • 14039 Peninsula Dr., 231.223.4030
Jolly Pumpkin
Wood-fired steaks, fresh fish, and artisan pizzas along with fresh ales crafted on site.
LD • BAR • $$ 13512 Peninsula Dr., 231.223.4333
Mission Table (water view)
Farm-to-table restaurant serving seasonal, locally sourced fare and craft cocktails.
D: Thursday, Friday & Saturday • BAR • $-$$ 13512 Peninsula Dr., 231.223.4222
Old Mission Tavern
Prime rib, fresh fish, pastas and ethnic specials.
LD • BAR • $$ 17015 Center Rd., 231.223.7280
Did we miss something? Email us at [email protected]
