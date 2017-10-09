Looking for grab-and-go sandwiches? A casual hangout? An elegant spot for date night? Here’s a quick look at what’s being served up at Traverse City restaurants. Bon appétit!

Traverse City Restaurant Guide

BLD: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

BAR: Alcohol served

$: Entrées under $10

$$: Entrées $10–$20

$$$: Entrées above $20

Downtown Traverse City Restaurants

Incredible burgers, fish tacos, and an extensive beer list.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 128 S. Union St., 231.421.8410

James Beard-nominee Pete Peterson teams with chef James Bloomfield at this Warehouse District bistro.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 144 Hall St., 231.642.5545

Friendly French bistro with a bay view, fireplace and street patio. Prix fixe menu 4–5:30 p.m. Sunday brunch.

LD • BAR • $$-$$$ 229 E. Front St., 231.941.8888

Artisan breads, sandwiches, salads, soups and an espresso bar.

BLD • $ 601 Randolph St., 231.922.8022

Chef Guillaume Hazaël-Massieux of La Bécasse in Maple City brings his country French cooking downtown.

LD • $$-$$$ 118 Cass St., 231.421.6583

Local ingredients used in homemade bread and soup and other from-scratch dishes.

BL • $ 408 Union St., 231.778.2583

An Old Town favorite with a patio. Check out The Shed beer garden/food truck out back.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 423 Union St., 231.922.9515

Happening Front Street spot with battered mahi and chips, burgers, chimis, salads, tacos.

BLD • BAR • $ 428 E. Front St., 231.995.0570

Soups and salads, and all the fresh fixin’s for creating your own sandwich.

L • $ 519 W. Front St., 231.941.1144

A sweet little dollhouse of a spot, home to sustainable local cuisine with a French sensibility.

LD • $$-$$$ 115 Wellington St., 231.946.87004

Homemade pasties, soup and sandwiches at a British-themed cafe with sidewalk seats.

BLD • $ 129 S. Union St., 231.941.7821

Eclectic menu with creative salads, quesadillas, enormous wraps, sandwiches and smoothies.

LD • $ 108 S. Union, 231.932.2233

A dazzling small-plate menu, sushi, steaks and burgs at a sophisticated hotspot on the river. Sunday brunch.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 310 S. Cass St., 231.932.1310

A former train station with Italian and imported foods, deli sandwiches, entrees, home-baked goods, wine and fresh-roasted coffee.

BLD • $-$$ 424 W. Front St., 231.941.7651

Hip downtown eatery featuring flatbread, salads, lamb and beef burgers, bistro dinners.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 160 E. Front St., 231.943.2727

Three tables and carryout, offers superb hot sandwiches and espresso drinks.

BL • $ 619 Randolph St., 231.944.1228

Japanese eatery serving legit ramen, bao buns and craft sakés.

LD • BAR • $$ 136 E. Front St., 231-421-5466

Asian and Latin taqueria.

LD • $ 236 E. Front St., 231.943.1555

Exceptional cream and fruit pies, coffee, baked goods, pot pies and quiche.

BL • $ 525 W. Front St. & 101 N. Park St., 231.922.7437

Long list of fresh sandwiches, inventive soups and salads. Known for Cherry Chicken Salad and their Reuben.

BL • $-$$ 115 E. Front St., 231.929.7687

Local foods hip spot serving American comfort food and fusion tacos.

LD • BAR • $ 127 Union St., 231.486.6037

J&S Hamburg

A family friendly, retro diner that’s been flipping fresh burgers since 1938.

BLD • $ 302 W. Front St., 231.947.5500

Famous Olive Burger featured on Food Network. Established 1932, family tavern, seasonal outdoor seating.

LD • BAR • $$-$$$ 540 W. Front St., 231.946.6925

Nautical-themed brewpub with house-smoked meats, several styles of beers, char-burgers, fish and ribs.

LD • BAR • $$ 161 E. Front St., 231.933.1100

Fresh tortillas with a mix of traditional and modern ingredients at this hip, fun taqueria.

LD • BAR • $$ 149 E. Front St., 231.943.2793

Delicious carryout sandwiches, wraps and salads, such as cherry turkey.

L • $ 539 W. Front St., 231.941.0525

Famous for their homemade ice cream, this cafe also has an awesome deli and coffee bar.

LD • $ 240 E. Front St., 231.944.1036

In the historic Park Place Hotel. Italian-American menu, elaborate Sunday brunch.

BLD • BAR • $$ 300 E. State St., 231.946.5093

Classic steakhouse serves tender, well-aged charbroiled Black Angus steaks, seafood, ribs, soup, sandwiches.

LD • BAR • $$ 125 E. State St., 231.947.9832

Fresh and healthy food using authentic homemade recipes.

LD • $ 542 W. Front St., 231.947.6779

Wood-fired pizzas, seafood, sandwiches, microbrewed beer and a jam-packed bar scene.

LD • BAR • $$ 400 W. Front St., 231.941.7325

Middle Eastern small plates with a self-serve wine bar.

D • BAR • $$ 201 E. Front St., 231.943.2850

Vast array of omelets, homemade breads, and pastries, soup and sandwiches. (2 locations)

BL • $-$$ 124 Cass St., 231.946.0912 & 1209 E. Front St., 231.946.0590

Craft pies, creative toppings.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 135 E. Front St., 231.946.9800

French bakery and bistro. The best brunch.

BL • D: Friday & Saturday • $-$$$ 237 Lake Ave., 231.922.9645

Fresh seafood, pasta, sandwiches and salads, including vegetarian specialties and award-winning desserts.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 128. E. Front St., 231.941.7632

The likes of pork belly sliders, oysters on the half shell and great burgers served up alongside great beer.

LD • BAR • $$ 229 Lake Ave., 231.943.2053

Wrap yourself in fresh-sleek surroundings and the spicy-exotic flavors of Asia.

D • BAR • $-$$$ 237 E. Front St., 231.944.1733

The go-to location for ultra-fresh Great Lakes fish fry.

LD • $ 303 E. State St., 231.933.8700

Smoking up the real thing—pulled pork and chicken, brisket, ribs and jerky. Don’t miss the BBQ Sundae.

LD • $-$$ 439 E. Front St., 231.633.7800

Authentic Italian from Antipasta to pasta.

D • BAR • $$-$$ $ 120 S. Park St., 231.421.5912

A sports bar neighborhood hangout with a large outdoor patio and live music.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 221 E. State. St., 231.947.4263

State Street Marketplace + Monkey Fist Brewing

TC’s newest brewery and eclectic community marketplace is also home to several eateries serving gourmet meats, Mediterranean dishes, BBQ, and more. Check out F-Que, Ziatun Cafe and Wren The Butcher.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 329 E State St., 231.943.2739

Brick oven pizza, great salads, inventive entrees paired with a large selection of local hard cider, microbrews, wine and spirits.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 300 E. Front St., 231.943.2500

Eclectic American cuisine, extensive outdoor seating and a casual atmosphere.

BLD • BAR • $-$$$ 202 E. Cass St., 231.929.0900

Traverse City Restaurants – East of Town

Aerie—16th-floor panorama of East Bay and regional fine dining. Music on weekends.

D • BAR • $$-$$$

Sweetwater American Bistro—BLD • $$ U.S. 31 N., Acme, 231.534.6000

Gourmet burgers, fries, pizza and other sophisticated bar food.

D • BAR • $$ 4341 M72 E., 231.421.8800

Colorful spot with a fireplace, flights of tequila and Latin American cuisine.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 1544 US31, 231.938.2773

American smoke-house where farm-to-table and whole beast butchery meet the fire pits.

LD • BAR • $-$$$ 1752 US31, 231.642.5020

Bourbons 72—Seafood, prime rib and more.

D • BAR • $-$$$ 7741 M-72, Williamsburg, 231.534.8888

Eat in or take out authentic Thai cuisine in a cafe atmosphere.

LD • $-$$ 1219 E. Front St., 231.929.1303

Traverse City Restaurants – South of Town

Gourmet burgers and turkey burgers, creative appetizers, gluten-free and kids menus.

LD • BAR • $ 3200 South Airport Rd., 231.943.2200

Steaks, prime rib, seafood, daily specials.

D • BAR • $$ 7208 Secor Rd., 231.946.3991

Fine and flavorful sammies. Saturday brunch.

BL • $ 1125 Centre St., 231.946.5872

Handmade pastries, bread, croissants, breakfasts, soups, sandwiches.

BL • $ 537 W. 14th St., 231.933.8002

A family-owned deli serving sandwiches, soups and pizza

LD • $ 7270 N. Long Lake Rd., 231.922.7712

Thin-crusted wood-fired flatbreads and flavorful house brews revitalize the Depot.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 642 Railroad Place, 231.946.8168

Ham Bonz



This tiny diner is one of TC’s best-kept secrets. Corned beef hash, biscuits and gravy, famous omelets and BBQ.

BL • & 1108 E. Eighth St.

Neighborhood deli featuring homemade pasta, sausages, charcuterie and salads.

LD • $-$$ 545 E. Eighth St., 231.421.118

Artisan pizza, pasta, salad in a kid-friendly atmosphere.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd., Grawn, 231.944.1355

Homemade soups, grilled cheese, Belgian fries.

L • $, 718 Munson Ave., 231.932.7687

Traverse City Restaurants – West of Town

Rough-hewn eatery affords a great bay view along with ribs, steak, pasta and salad.

LD • BAR • $$ 13671 S. West Bay Shore Dr., 231.947.7079

Seafood, steaks, burgers, sandwiches—with a bay view. Sunday brunch.

BLD • BAR • $-$$$ 13890 S. West Bay Shore Dr., 231.421.9393

PepeNero’s younger brother is serving Italian tapas, Old World wines, fine scotches and whiskeys. Get small plates before dinner at PepeNero where you’ll find from-scratch southern Italian cuisine.

LD • BAR • $$ 700 Cottageview Dr., STE. 30, 231.929.1960

Classic American fare breakfast and lunch all day.

BL • $$ 800 Cottageview Dr., STE. 30, 231.252.4648

Ethnic fare and killer desserts in this small cafe with attached gift boutique.

LD • $-$$ 13692 S. West Bay Shore Dr., 231.932.0203

Some of the best darn burgers and fries in Traverse City at affordable prices.

LD • $ 826 W. Front St., 231.932.1760

Bar fare and entertainment under the original tin ceiling in one of Michigan’s oldest saloons. Kiss Randolph the moose before you leave.

LD • BAR • $-$$ 717 Randolph St., 231.947.9213

Authentic Mexican fare to-go at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

LD • $ 1333 Yellow Dr., 231.943.1453

Hip locally sourced fare with an Italian accent.

LD • BAR • $$-$$$ 1200 W. 11th St., 231.929.8989

Great patio, marina delivery and Mickey Cannon’s fresh bistro eats with Cajun and Italian influences.

BLD • BAR • $-$$ 12930 S. West Bay Shore Dr., 231.922.7795

Craft cocktails and elevated pub fare served up beside West Bay.

LD • BAR • $$ 12719 S. West Bay Shore Dr.., 231.943.2922

Old Mission Peninsula Restaurants

Casually elegant with great steaks, seafood, large local wine selection. Sunday brunch.

D • BAR • $$-$$$ • 14039 Peninsula Dr., 231.223.4030

Wood-fired steaks, fresh fish, and artisan pizzas along with fresh ales crafted on site.

LD • BAR • $$ 13512 Peninsula Dr., 231.223.4333

Farm-to-table restaurant serving seasonal, locally sourced fare and craft cocktails.

D: Thursday, Friday & Saturday • BAR • $-$$ 13512 Peninsula Dr., 231.223.4222

Prime rib, fresh fish, pastas and ethnic specials.

LD • BAR • $$ 17015 Center Rd., 231.223.7280

Sizzling Traverse City Restaurants