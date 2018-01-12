MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Lick the Plate Podcast: Episode 6 Mama Lu’s Taco Shop

By on January 12, 2018
Mama Lu's Taco Shop

It’s all about tacos and the guacamole with a cult following on this episode of Lick the Plate. We’re at Mama Lu’s Taco Shop in downtown Traverse City.

Host David Boylan sits down with chef/owner John Larson at Mama Lu’s on Front Street. The small downtown taco shop is known for good food and good times. We’re trying the fish taco with Lake Superior whitefish, red cabbage slaw, mint, and orange all on top of a house-made tortilla. After work, we’re coming back for margaritas.

Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com host David Boylan has a long history in the Northwest Michigan area. His ties include a sibling cherry farm in Empire, participating as a regular judge at the Empire Asparagus Festival, featuring local chefs on his “Summer in Michigan” series on Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River in Detroit and Windsor, visiting area ports as a First Mate on a corporate yacht through college, and as a longtime Great Lakes surfer.

In addition to hosting Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com and 93.9 The River in Michigan, his show also airs on FM 94.9, KSON, and Sunny 98.1 in San Diego, and can be found in the print and digital editions of Edible San Diego and The Coast News in Encinitas, California. When he is not busy telling culinary stories in several markets, he runs Artichoke Creative, a boutique digital marketing firm. He is an avid fisherman, gardener, cook, surfer, sailor, runner, and is the youngest of six, all of whom share his gift of storytelling.

