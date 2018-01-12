It’s all about tacos and the guacamole with a cult following on this episode of Lick the Plate. We’re at Mama Lu’s Taco Shop in downtown Traverse City.

Host David Boylan sits down with chef/owner John Larson at Mama Lu’s on Front Street. The small downtown taco shop is known for good food and good times. We’re trying the fish taco with Lake Superior whitefish, red cabbage slaw, mint, and orange all on top of a house-made tortilla. After work, we’re coming back for margaritas.

