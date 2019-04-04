4 Healthy Comfort Food Recipes for Summer in Northern Michigan

These healthy comfort food recipes are easy to make and delicious.

What does “comfort food” mean to you? Is it a dish that’s sentimental? Full of flavor? Clinical Dietician Samantha Struck at Munson Healthcare Cadillac thinks comfort food has a different definition depending on the time of year and the individual.

“In the winter we typically think of comfort food as stews, pot-roasts, more ‘stick-to-your-ribs’ type meals,” she explains. “I think it’s important to recognize that comfort food can be summer food items as well. For example, a summer comfort food for me is burgers. Growing up, my mom would put a tablecloth on the patio furniture and my dad would grill burgers. These were some of the best times of the summer as a kid!

“Although burgers aren’t the worst option, there are plenty of ways to make the standard white bun, processed American cheese and low-quality meat burgers healthier. The more relaxed, carefree attitude summer brings can make it easy to neglect health and overindulge in summertime treats.”

Clinical Dietician Samantha Struck takes a look at four popular spring and summer comfort foods and gives us ideas on how to reimagine these recipes a little healthier.