MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Reasons to Love Norconk Farms Asparagus + Healthy Recipes

By MyNorth Custom Studios for on April 8, 2019
Tagged , , ,

Norconk Farms AsparagusPhoto(s) by Kelly Rewa

Sponsored Content What's this?

This content was paid for by an advertiser and created by the MyNorthMedia custom editorial department.

Bring on the springtime vegetables! Of course, in Northern Michigan, this includes nutrient-packed asparagus. As the harvest season for asparagus quickly approaches, we chat with Harry Norconck of Norconk Farms in Honorone of the largest providers of asparagus in the areaabout the vegetable we’ve all come to know and love.

What are the health benefits of asparagus?

Everything! Simply, it is low in calories and it’s one of the best as far as nutrition. Asparagus has lots of folic acid, vitamin C, and it’s just good good good!

Why do you love asparagus?

We eat it every day for 40 to 45 days straight during harvest seasonand we hardly look at it the rest of the year for some reason (he chuckles). We love it because you can fix it in 100 different ways.

Try pairing asparagus with morels and panfish and cook it outdoors. Recipe here!

What’s the easiest way to prepare asparagus as a side dish?

I can’t say I have a favorite as I like it in all forms. We normally steam it. It’s quick and easy. We even put some in a bowl, add a half inch of water, cover it, and microwave it for five minutes. I can fix a meal in about five minutes that way! We also love to pickle asparagus.

Check out the Norconck’s pickled asparagus recipe.

As for eating asparagus as a main dish, what’s your favorite way to prepare it?

I love asparagus stir-fried with a little cauliflower. Sometimes we toss it with olive oil, salt, pepper, and a little garlic. There are also lots of ways you can grill it.

From asparagus toast to beef-asparagus rolls, here are 5 fun asparagus recipes.

Asparagus season typically begins around May 15 and lasts through June 25, Harry says. You can pick up his farm’s asparagus during the season at their farm stand (3 miles south of Empire on M-22, turn left for 10004 Aral Rd. in Honor), in downtown Traverse City at the Sara Hardy Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Oleson’s Food Stores in Traverse City, and at a variety of Northern Michigan restaurants.

Find more great local farmers markets, CSAs, and farm stands throughout Northern Michigan at ShapeUpNorth.com.

Healthy Tips From Northern Michigan Experts

Shape Up North is a community collaboration dedicated to helping northern Michigan residents benefit from healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle. Living a healthier lifestyle can and should be an enjoyable adventure. Small changes in habits at school, work, and home can have long-lasting, positive effects on your health. With an abundance of great local foods and a four-season playground right outside your door, you and your family can lead a healthy, fit, and fun life.