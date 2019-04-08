Reasons to Love Norconk Farms Asparagus + Healthy Recipes

Bring on the springtime vegetables! Of course, in Northern Michigan, this includes nutrient-packed asparagus. As the harvest season for asparagus quickly approaches, we chat with Harry Norconck of Norconk Farms in Honor—one of the largest providers of asparagus in the area—about the vegetable we’ve all come to know and love.

What are the health benefits of asparagus?

Everything! Simply, it is low in calories and it’s one of the best as far as nutrition. Asparagus has lots of folic acid, vitamin C, and it’s just good good good!

Why do you love asparagus?

We eat it every day for 40 to 45 days straight during harvest season—and we hardly look at it the rest of the year for some reason (he chuckles). We love it because you can fix it in 100 different ways.