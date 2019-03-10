From blending veggies in sauces to adding them to your favorite breakfast recipes, try these tips on how to eat more vegetables.

Amanda Evans, MS, RD, CDE is a Registered Dietitian at Charlevoix Hospital and the Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital Wellness Workshop. The wellness workshop offers low-cost health screenings and wellness activities—think yoga, diabetes education, childbirth classes, strength training, support groups and cooking classes—in the heart of downtown Charlevoix.

When it comes to cooking, Amanda knows the importance of adding vegetables to your meals—even for the pickiest of eaters. These are her top tips on how to sneak veggies into every meal.

10 Sneaky + Tasty Tips: How to Eat More Vegetables

Make “fries.”

The obvious white potato and sweet potato are good options but consider turnips, parsnips, beets and various types of squash. A drizzle of olive oil and a light sprinkle of salt or your favorite seasoning makes the flavors come to life.



Eat vegetables with breakfast.

Try options such as omelets, frittatas or egg skillets and add peppers, tomatoes, onions, spinach, mushrooms—whatever veggies you like.



Add vegetables to sauces such as marinara for pasta dishes.

Experiment with various vegetables. If chunky sauce isn’t appealing, try pureeing vegetables to mix into the sauce.



Replace pasta and rice dishes with zucchini noodles or cauliflower rice.

Eating zucchini noodles will never be the same as eating pasta noodles—change it up a bit. Instead of making spaghetti and using a red marinara sauce, I sauté the zucchini noodles and add various vegetables, including diced tomatoes.



If you enjoy fruit smoothies, don’t forget your vegetables.

You can add a cup (or more) of raw baby spinach without altering the fruity flavor. (Tip: If you are feeding this to a younger child, name it something fun like a “Monster Smoothie.” They don’t seem to mind the weird green color if it has a fun name!)



Make muffin/bread recipes that include fruits and veggies.

My family likes banana zucchini oatmeal muffins, sweet potato muffins, baked blueberry oatmeal cups and even pumpkin pie quinoa breakfast cookies. You can also do this with pancakes, waffles and so much more. Don’t overlook “bites” made with various fruits, vegetables, grains and nut butters as a way to sneak in a quick, healthy breakfast or snack.



Add vegetables to “burgers.”

If you are not wild about veggie burgers, use ground beef, turkey or chicken and add in your choice of diced vegetables such as mushrooms, spinach or colorful bell peppers. If this does not appeal to you, try adding pureed carrots or sweet potato instead of diced.



Need a quick lunch (or breakfast or dinner)?

Try wrapping fruit in a whole wheat tortilla with a little bit of nut butter. My personal favorite is a sliced apple with natural peanut butter and cinnamon. My kids enjoy banana and peanut butter. Of course, you can always make a veggie wrap with bell peppers, onions, spinach and more.



If cost is a factor, purchase frozen fruits and vegetables instead of fresh.

A bowl of thawed berries can be a tasty treat! We always keep frozen fruit on hand for smoothies—no need to add ice! (Tip: Be cautious of canned options—they often contain more sodium and sugar.)



Always add more vegetables than the original recipe calls for.

Be it soup, chili, homemade pizza, casseroles—I always add more vegetables.



