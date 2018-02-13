Birchwood Construction Celebrates 45 Years of Business with Rebrand

Birchwood Construction (BC) recently celebrated 45 years of providing Northern Michigan with some of the area’s finest custom homes, remodeling, and painting services. To commemorate this milestone, Birchwood Construction partners Tom Adams and Ken Provost initiated the company’s first brand update in nearly two decades. The branding and messaging reflect the company’s family values and dedication to relationship-based homebuilding.

[Take a look at this beautiful Burt Lake home remodeled by Birchwood Construction.]

“We know that the foundation of any successful homebuilding or remodeling project is the trust and character of the relationship,” Adams says. “It’s also the foundation of a successful family. Our commitment to the families we serve reflects this understanding.”

The BC family is stronger than ever—and it shows. In 2017, the company finished out its best year since the real estate recession hit Northern Michigan in 2009. The momentum continues as the team of 50 in-house craftsmen are already hard at work with three new housing starts in the fourth quarter alone.

The new logo boasts a crest-shaped mark encapsulating BC’s dedication to family. This includes not only the BC family, but its extended family of subcontractors and suppliers, and most importantly, the families it serves. It also acknowledges the depth of experience offered after more than four decades of service to Northern Michigan. This direction was decided upon following countless hours spent discussing the current and projected state of the company with Traverse City-based creative agency, Current 120, who constructed the rebrand.

Photo by Jacqueline Southby

During these rebrand conversations, BC’s leadership team and many of their in-house craftsmen revealed what was at the core of their work: relationships. The adage that it takes a family to make a house a home is apparent in BC’s process. Spending time really getting to know the families it serves and sharing each other’s’ stories is a vital first step to the BC homebuilding process.

“I’m blessed to be surrounded by wonderful family and friends,” Provost says. “For a relationship to be a true friendship there must be truth and understanding. When people walk through our door, I want to learn their story and share ours. Once that happens, a friendship naturally follows and it becomes easy to pick up on styles, concerns, and personal tastes that all can be reflected in the home we build. The fun part is doing it better than they thought possible.”