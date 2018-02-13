Birchwood Construction Celebrates 45 Years of Business with Rebrand
Birchwood Construction (BC) recently celebrated 45 years of providing Northern Michigan with some of the area’s finest custom homes, remodeling, and painting services. To commemorate this milestone, Birchwood Construction partners Tom Adams and Ken Provost initiated the company’s first brand update in nearly two decades. The branding and messaging reflect the company’s family values and dedication to relationship-based homebuilding.
[Take a look at this beautiful Burt Lake home remodeled by Birchwood Construction.]
“We know that the foundation of any successful homebuilding or remodeling project is the trust and character of the relationship,” Adams says. “It’s also the foundation of a successful family. Our commitment to the families we serve reflects this understanding.”
The BC family is stronger than ever—and it shows. In 2017, the company finished out its best year since the real estate recession hit Northern Michigan in 2009. The momentum continues as the team of 50 in-house craftsmen are already hard at work with three new housing starts in the fourth quarter alone.
The new logo boasts a crest-shaped mark encapsulating BC’s dedication to family. This includes not only the BC family, but its extended family of subcontractors and suppliers, and most importantly, the families it serves. It also acknowledges the depth of experience offered after more than four decades of service to Northern Michigan. This direction was decided upon following countless hours spent discussing the current and projected state of the company with Traverse City-based creative agency, Current 120, who constructed the rebrand.
Photo by Jacqueline Southby
During these rebrand conversations, BC’s leadership team and many of their in-house craftsmen revealed what was at the core of their work: relationships. The adage that it takes a family to make a house a home is apparent in BC’s process. Spending time really getting to know the families it serves and sharing each other’s’ stories is a vital first step to the BC homebuilding process.
“I’m blessed to be surrounded by wonderful family and friends,” Provost says. “For a relationship to be a true friendship there must be truth and understanding. When people walk through our door, I want to learn their story and share ours. Once that happens, a friendship naturally follows and it becomes easy to pick up on styles, concerns, and personal tastes that all can be reflected in the home we build. The fun part is doing it better than they thought possible.”
The company’s new tagline, Building Homes & Lasting Relationships, acknowledges the commitment to place a personal connection with the homeowner at the forefront of the building process.
Photo by Jacqueline Southby
In addition to a new logo and tagline, the company is releasing messaging statements falling within the “Building Blank.” theme. The messages share insights on the building process, the home reveal, and the enhanced lifestyles BC homeowners experience after moving into their custom home or remodeled space. This messaging will continue to develop throughout the year.
“Kenny and I are very excited about our future and cherish the community we live in,” Adams says. “We hope this branding update reflects the same and we are grateful to everyone who has contributed to making us the family we are today.”
more information, contact Bill Seguin, Director of Solutions for Birchwood Construction, at [email protected] or 231.439.1600. Visit Birchwood Construction online at www.BCCFamily.com.
—Press release provided by Birchwood Construction