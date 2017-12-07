A Burt Lake Home Gets a Beautiful Renovation

This Burt Lake home (complete with an indoor basketball court!) gets the perfect renovation.

Ann Doman has spent many Christmas holidays skiing Up North—at several resorts, including Boyne Highlands, where eventually she purchased a condo. But once her two sets (yes two sets!) of twins were grown and starting families of their own, she started searching for a standalone home big enough for her family to gather during both winter and summer vacations. Ann had dreamed of a log home, but when she found a contemporary farmhouse, built in 2011, for sale on a spectacular piece of Burt Lake frontage, it more than quelled her desire for a structure that felt true north. One unexpected but sweet perk was an athletic room above the garage that was outfitted with a small indoor basketball court. With one grandchild already and another on the way, it looked like the ultimate rainy day space at grandma’s house.

Even as she was purchasing the home, Ann knew she would want to add more bedrooms and bathrooms to accommodate her entire family. Fortunately, she was able to hire Gary Nance (Gary Nance Design), who was the home’s original architectural designer. Gary was more than willing to take on the project. He’d designed the home for long-time clients who have become friends and were pleased with the outcome. As he points out, the home’s contemporary farmhouse style was cutting edge at the time, as were fabulous features including a pantry, open on both ends, that wraps around the back of the kitchen—making for plenty of storage as well as a place to stash dirty dishes during dinner parties.

Working with Gary, and Ken Provost of Birchwood Construction, Ann added on two bedrooms, two baths, a Florida room, and an outdoor kitchen set in a handsome pergola. Since Ann oversees her own small design firm, Doman Designs, she set about updating many of the surface materials, including replacing the flooring with rustic reclaimed wood and new granite countertops in the kitchen. She had a fireplace added in the master bedroom and enlarged a fireplace in the kitchen. And that basketball court received new tile work around its perimeter. Bring on those grandchildren!

Elizabeth Edwards is managing editor of Traverse Magazine. [email protected] // Photos by Jacqueline Southby

Home Resources:

ARCHITECTURAL DESIGNER

Gary Nance Design, Indianapolis, Indiana

CONTRACTOR

Birchwood Construction, Harbor Springs

INTERIOR DESIGN

Doman Design, 248.330.5680

KITCHEN CABINETRY

Preston Feather, Petoskey

GRANITE, TILE, STONE

Capital Granite, Petoskey

Emmet Brick and Block, Petoskey

