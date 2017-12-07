MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

A Burt Lake Home Gets a Beautiful Renovation

By on December 7, 2017
burt lake homePhoto by Jacqueline Southby

This Burt Lake home (complete with an indoor basketball court!) gets the perfect renovation.

This home is featured in the December 2017 issue of Northern Home & Cottage, a bimonthly publication included in all subscriptions to Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine. Subscribe. 

Burt Lake home

Ann Doman has spent many Christmas holidays skiing Up North—at several resorts, including Boyne Highlands, where eventually she purchased a condo. But once her two sets (yes two sets!) of twins were grown and starting families of their own, she started searching for a standalone home big enough for her family to gather during both winter and summer vacations. Ann had dreamed of a log home, but when she found a contemporary farmhouse, built in 2011, for sale on a spectacular piece of Burt Lake frontage, it more than quelled her desire for a structure that felt true north. One unexpected but sweet perk was an athletic room above the garage that was outfitted with a small indoor basketball court. With one grandchild already and another on the way, it looked like the ultimate rainy day space at grandma’s house.

Burt Lake Home

The chalkboard by the basketball court was Ann’s addition.

Even as she was purchasing the home, Ann knew she would want to add more bedrooms and bathrooms to accommodate her entire family. Fortunately, she was able to hire Gary Nance (Gary Nance Design), who was the home’s original architectural designer. Gary was more than willing to take on the project. He’d designed the home for long-time clients who have become friends and were pleased with the outcome. As he points out, the home’s contemporary farmhouse style was cutting edge at the time, as were fabulous features including a pantry, open on both ends, that wraps around the back of the kitchen—making for plenty of storage as well as a place to stash dirty dishes during dinner parties.

Burt Lake Home

The soaker tub was original to the house, but Ann updated the rest of the bathroom.

Working with Gary, and Ken Provost of Birchwood Construction, Ann added on two bedrooms, two baths, a Florida room, and an outdoor kitchen set in a handsome pergola. Since Ann oversees her own small design firm, Doman Designs, she set about updating many of the surface materials, including replacing the flooring with rustic reclaimed wood and new granite countertops in the kitchen. She had a fireplace added in the master bedroom and enlarged a fireplace in the kitchen. And that basketball court received new tile work around its perimeter. Bring on those grandchildren!

Burt Lake Home

New granite kitchen countertops including the ashes-finished black granite used on the island, as well as the fireplace hearth and outside kitchen counters—all from Capital Granite in Petoskey.

Elizabeth Edwards is managing editor of Traverse Magazine. [email protected] // Photos by Jacqueline Southby

Burt Lake Home

Lamps from Restoration Hardware; French country chairs and sofa rom Arhaus.

Home Resources:

ARCHITECTURAL DESIGNER
Gary Nance Design, Indianapolis, Indiana

CONTRACTOR
Birchwood Construction, Harbor Springs

INTERIOR DESIGN
Doman Design, 248.330.5680

KITCHEN CABINETRY
Preston Feather, Petoskey

GRANITE, TILE, STONE
Capital Granite, Petoskey

Emmet Brick and Block, Petoskey

Burt Lake Home

Fireplaces and outside grill stone are ledge stone from Emmet Brick and Blow in Petoskey.

