Home & Cottage
A Glen Arbor Condo Built in the '90s Gets a Small but Style-Mighty Renovation Photo by Exposures by Rah A Glen Arbor Condo Built in the '90s Gets a Small but Style-Mighty Renovation
Spanning the Centuries: A Traverse City Home Built Circa 1890 Endures Photo by Dave Speckman Spanning the Centuries: A Traverse City Home Built Circa 1890 Endures
1970s Cottage on Walloon Lake Gets Modern Makeover Photo by Dave Speckman 1970s Cottage on Walloon Lake Gets Modern Makeover
Birchwood Construction Celebrates 45 Years of Business with Rebrand Photo by Jacqueline Southby Birchwood Construction Celebrates 45 Years of Business with Rebrand
A New Home on the Au Sable River Blends Seamlessly Into its Surroundings Photo by Beth Singer A New Home on the Au Sable River Blends Seamlessly Into its Surroundings
Fun with Red and Green: Holiday Decor for Your Northern Michigan Home Photo by Dave Weidner Fun with Red and Green: Holiday Decor for Your Northern Michigan Home
Home Trends! What's Hot in Countertops and Flooring Photo by Kitchen Choreography Home Trends! What's Hot in Countertops and Flooring
A Burt Lake Home Gets a Beautiful Renovation Photo by Jacqueline Southby A Burt Lake Home Gets a Beautiful Renovation