Glazed Flank Steak
Glaze Flank Steak originally ran as a part of our Traverse Magazine story, the “Perfect Winter Picnic,” in which Elk Rapids Wine Shop owner Rob Crandell gave us his favorite outdoor recipes. Of course, this fabulous recipe can easily be made at home as well.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Teriyaki marinade
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/3 cup fresh grapefruit juice
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2-pound flank steak
- 1 baguette
Preparation
Combine all ingredients in medium bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup for basting. With a sharp knife, score both sides of steak in a crisscross pattern. Place steak in marinade and refrigerate for an hour. Grill (either at home or trailside) 15 to 20 minutes for medium-rare steak, baste occasionally with marinade, turning once. Carve diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Cut baguette on diagonal into 1/2-inch slices. Assemble mini-sandwiches with steak slices and bread.
If you can’t bring a grill to the picnic, grill the steaks at home and warm in a pan over the fire—or eat cold.