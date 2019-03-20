Vote now to turn a LEGO model of the historic Grand Hotel into a special kit available for purchase!

Michigan’s Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island has been transformed into a LEGO model that could become a kit available for purchase. Through the LEGO Ideas program, members of the public have the chance to vote on the iconic resort LEGO design created by engineer Dr. David Lorch of Ann Arbor.

“Grand Hotel and Mackinac Island have always been a great place for families, and we love the idea of turning our wonderful building into a LEGO kit,” says Dan Musser III, President and owner of Grand Hotel. “The hotel’s classic architecture and iconic front porch are immediately recognizable as a LEGO set, and we believe the young and the young at heart would enjoy building Grand Hotel.”

The LEGO design of Grand Hotel was created by David Lorch, an engineer and LEGO enthusiast. Initially, Lorch created a 9-foot-long version of Grand Hotel in time for the resort’s 130th birthday in 2017.