What’s New at Northern Michigan Resorts This Winter

WINTER WEATHER FORECAST

Here’s our crystal ball-call for this winter’s weather: No one knows for sure. Some meteorologist are pointing to milder weather thanks to the El Niño effect, while the Farmer’s Almanac is warning folks to get out their snow shovels. Either way, WPBN’s meteorologists Joe Charlevoix says, not to worry, our resorts have you covered: “The resorts can make tons and tons of snow. While natural snow is manna from heaven for the resorts, they can keep the slopes in great shape with their own snowmaking.”

PUMP UP THE POWDER

Thanks to new snowmaking infrastructure, Shanty Creek and Nub’s Nob will be pumping out even more precipitation, allowing the resorts to compensate for the higher temperatures and open terrain earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Boyne Mountain has rebuilt its intake screen system, improving the snowmaking water quality so you can revel in the perfect powder.

REfuel: New Menus and Bars

Nub’s Nob has a brand new espresso bar for warming up and waking up. Craving a pizza and a microbrew or hot chocolate? A full kitchen and full bar at Timberlee Hills has something for the entire family. Boyne Highlands has truly outdone itself with their food court, now with a yogurt bar, house-baked goods and enhanced ramen offerings for quick, on-the-go energy. The Slopeside Lounge is launching a late-night menu that will be available until 1 a.m.

EPIC EXPANSIONS

This year, Shanty Creek has excavated its trails by nearly 20 feet, allowing for side-by-side track-set trails and plenty of space for groomed skate skiing. There’s also a new Nordic Center at Schuss Village, providing out-the-door access to a variety of trails for skiers of every proficiency level. Timberlee Hills finished a massive remodel this summer, resulting in a completely revamped lodge. You can also find a recently constructed lodge on the Mount Holiday property. And finally, Hickory Hills underwent a sizable, much-celebrated renovation in the off-season, so expect to see a brand new lodge in addition to more ski runs.

New K-9 Ambassador

Crystal Mountain’s newest ambassador—aka Fisher, a Golden Retreiver— will man his special post in the resort lobby to welcome guests. Go ahead and shake hands—he’s passed the AKC Good Citizen Test and super-advanced obedience training. Follow this lovable 68 pounds of ginger fur on Instagram, @resortk9, or pick up Fisher mementos at the resort’s new Mountain Market.

TOTALLY TUBULAR

With freshly-carved additional lanes, Mount Holiday has expanded its tube run to accommodate the ever-growing number of tubers. THE spot for pure tubing fun, Timberlee Hills has purchased additional tubes to expand its rental fleet, even bringing double tubes into the mix so you can experience all the downhill fun with a friend.

RENTAL REFRESH

To make sure you’re stylin’ on the slopes this winter, three of our Northern Michigan resorts have updated rental equipment for the season. Shanty Creek has a brand-new haul from Rossignol, including skis, snowboards and boots. Mount Holiday also updated and expanded its ski and snowboard rental fleet and you’ll find brand new Atomic cross-country skis at Crystal Mountain.