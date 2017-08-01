Once again we’ve assembled two premier one-day home tours in Northern Michigan. Phase I, the Northern Home & Cottage Traverse Area Tour, is set for September 16, 2017. Tour 13 stunning homes in Leelanau County, Traverse City and Old Mission Peninsula. Highlights? An eight-bedroom inn turned family home, a solar-powered beauty, a coastal industrial fusion, two fabulous young family homes, a ’90s log home redone for today’s living and so much more.

Preview interior and exterior photos of all 13 homes – see below!

This Northern Home & Cottage Tour is very doable in a day, but it helps to plan your route ahead of time. As always, we’ve kept the ticket prices low so if you can’t make it to all of the homes, you’ll still find full value in your day. You may start your tour at any home and visit the homes in any order you wish. (Directions below.)

We are so grateful to the homeowners who have so generously opened their homes for this tour that benefits Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Established in the 1930s, this organization provides crucial services to the children and families of our region. Phase II Coming Soon! Petoskey area 2017 Northern Home & Cottage Tour, Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find information in your October/November issue of Northern Home & Cottage.

Home #1: East Wing, West Wing | 7211 W. Glenmere Road in Empire

Beginning in Traverse City at the intersection of M-72W and S W Bay Shore Dr/M-22: Drive west on M-72W 14 miles. Turn left at the blinking light to remain on M-72 for another 5 miles. Turn right on 677/Benzonia Trail and continue for 3.4 miles. Turn left onto Glenmere/M-22.

Home #2: Log Home Update | 6880 West MacFarlane Road, Glen Arbor

Beginning in Traverse City at the intersection of M-72W and S W Bay Shore Dr/M-22: Drive west on M-72W 14 miles. Turn left at the blinking light to remain on M-72 for another 3 miles. Turn right on S Plowman Rd/675 and continue 2.6 miles. Turn left on W MacFarlane Rd/616 and continue about 2 miles.

Home #3: Solar Style | 12134 S. Tager Road, Cedar

Beginning in Traverse City at the intersection of M-72W and S W Bay Shore Dr/M-22: Travel west on M-72W about 7 miles. Turn right onto S Cedar Rd/651 and continue 2.3 miles. Turn left on E Kasson Rd. After 1.2 miles turn left onto S Tager.

Home #4: Perfectly Petite | Ship Watch 3, The Homestead, 1 Woodridge Road, Glen Arbor

Beginning in Traverse City at the intersection of M-72W and S W Bay Shore Dr/M-22: Drive west on M-72W 14 miles to S Coleman Rd/669. Continue straight on S Coleman through the blinking light to 616. Turn left onto 616 and continue until it ends at Dunns Farm Rd and turn right. Travel on Dunns Farm Rd about 9 miles. Turn right onto Westman Rd and drive to M-22. You will see The Homestead across the road. Turn left onto M-22 then right onto Homestead Rd. Follow Homestead Rd for 0.3 mile as it becomes Woodridge Rd. Park at the Welcome Center and look for signs for the Home Tour shuttle bus.

Home #5: Tri-Level Revival | 349 West First Street, Suttons Bay

Beginning in Suttons Bay at the intersection of Broadway and M-22 (traffic light): Turn onto Broadway and drive 0.2 mile. Turn left onto S Elm, then turn right onto W First St.

Home #6: Dazzling Contemporary | 9008 E Crimson Valley Avenue, Traverse City

Beginning along West Bay at the intersection of M-22/S W Bay Shore Drive and Crain Hill Road: Turn onto E Crain Hill Road and drive 0.7 mile. Turn right onto S Center Highway and continue 1.4 miles. Turn left on E Crimson Valley Avenue.

Home #7: Coastal Industrial | 574 Old Incochee Farm Trail, Traverse City

(Note: Northern Home & Cottage Magazine incorrectly indicated this address was in Cedar. It is in Traverse City.)

Beginning in Traverse City at the intersection of M-72W and S W Bay Shore Dr/M-22: Drive 0.4 miles west on M-72. Turn left onto Incochee Woods Drive. Continue 0.5 mile and turn right on Old Incochee Farm Road.

Home #8: Finding Modern | 2225 Eastern Ave, Traverse City

Beginning in Traverse City at the intersection of S Garfield and E Front Street travel north onto Garfield, continuing onto Peninsula Drive about 0.3 mile. At the traffic light turn right onto Eastern Avenue. Continue one mile until the road ends (continue past the stop sign). The house is tucked away on the left.

Home #9: Family Style | 1415 Alexander Dr, Traverse City (Ashland Park)

Beginning in Traverse City at the intersection of S Garfield and E Front Street, travel south on Garfield about 4 miles. Turn right onto Birmley Road at the traffic light. Turn left on Douglas Drive, then take the first right on Alexander.

Home #10: Welcome Home | 3720 Wexford Dr., Traverse City

Beginning in Traverse City at the intersection of S Airport Road and Division Road: Drive south on Division 0.3 mile. Turn left onto Hartman Road and continue 0.3 mile. Turn left onto Chelsea another 0.3 mile. Chelsea turns left and becomes Wexford. Watch for Home Tour signs.

Home #11: Coastal Makeover | 8538 Peninsula Dr, Traverse City (Old Mission Peninsula)

Beginning in Traverse City at the intersection of S Garfield and E Front Street: Travel north onto Garfield, continuing onto Peninsula Drive about 0.6 mile. Turn left at second traffic light to remain on Peninsula Drive. Continue 2.7 miles.

Home #12: The Renewal House | 16674 Whispering Pines Trail

Beginning in Traverse City at the intersection of S Garfield Road and E Front Street: Travel north onto Garfield, continuing onto Peninsula Drive about 0.6 mile. Bear right at second traffic light and continue on M-37N/Center Road about 10.6 miles. Make a slight right onto Smokey Hollow Road and drive 2.1 miles. Turn right onto Whispering Pines Trail.

Home #13: Storied Home | 17898 Smokey Hollow Rd.

Beginning from The Renewal House on Whispering Pines Trail: Back track north on Whispering Pines Trail to Smokey Hollow Road. Turn right onto Smokey Hollow Road and drive 1.2 miles.

