MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Win a Weekend up North

By on December 22, 2008

Enter Below to Win a Weekend Up North


Whatever the weather enjoy a spring weekend Up North! The landscape at Lighthouse Park, located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula, provides a stunning scene to suit: woods ripe for a snowy ski, beaches for a sun-kissed stroll, open fields for puddle jumping. Perk up with a taste tour of Traverse City’s fine reds and whites. You’ll find six wineries on Old Mission and one – Left Foot Charley – under the spires of the asylum-turned-hip-hangout west of downtown, The Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Come nightfall, shoot for the stars: a twinkling ceiling – plus super-cush seating, classic red-curtain raising and the sweetest sound system around – awaits at the historic State Theatre. Or just sit on the balcony of your suite and count your blessings.

Win a Weekend Stay in Suite D44 at Peninsula Bay.

  • 2 bedroom, 2 bath
  • Full Kitchen
  • View of East Bay
  • Gas Burning Fireplace
  • Includes Internet. No housekeeping fee with this promotion.
  • Available through May 31st, 2009

For more information please review the official rules.

All fields are required.

Official Contest Entry Form


We respect your privacy. MyNorth.com and the contest sponsors will not share or sell your information without your permission. You can easily unsubscribe at any time from all our future email correspondence. View our privacy policy.