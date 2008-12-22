Enter Below to Win a Weekend Up North





Whatever the weather enjoy a spring weekend Up North! The landscape at Lighthouse Park, located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula, provides a stunning scene to suit: woods ripe for a snowy ski, beaches for a sun-kissed stroll, open fields for puddle jumping. Perk up with a taste tour of Traverse City’s fine reds and whites. You’ll find six wineries on Old Mission and one – Left Foot Charley – under the spires of the asylum-turned-hip-hangout west of downtown, The Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Come nightfall, shoot for the stars: a twinkling ceiling – plus super-cush seating, classic red-curtain raising and the sweetest sound system around – awaits at the historic State Theatre. Or just sit on the balcony of your suite and count your blessings.

Win a Weekend Stay in Suite D44 at Peninsula Bay.

2 bedroom, 2 bath

Full Kitchen

View of East Bay

Gas Burning Fireplace

Includes Internet. No housekeeping fee with this promotion.

Available through May 31st, 2009

For more information please review the official rules.