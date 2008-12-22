Win a Weekend up North
Whatever the weather enjoy a spring weekend Up North! The landscape at Lighthouse Park, located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula, provides a stunning scene to suit: woods ripe for a snowy ski, beaches for a sun-kissed stroll, open fields for puddle jumping. Perk up with a taste tour of Traverse City’s fine reds and whites. You’ll find six wineries on Old Mission and one – Left Foot Charley – under the spires of the asylum-turned-hip-hangout west of downtown, The Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Come nightfall, shoot for the stars: a twinkling ceiling – plus super-cush seating, classic red-curtain raising and the sweetest sound system around – awaits at the historic State Theatre. Or just sit on the balcony of your suite and count your blessings.
Win a Weekend Stay in Suite D44 at Peninsula Bay.
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Full Kitchen
- View of East Bay
- Gas Burning Fireplace
- Includes Internet. No housekeeping fee with this promotion.
- Available through May 31st, 2009
