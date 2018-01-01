The Villager Pub is a Charlevoix restaurant with a ’50s atmosphere serving whitefish, Mexican, ribs, sandwiches, pizza.

Menu here. Facebook here.

Sunday 11AM–9PM

Monday 11AM–9PM

Tuesday 11AM–9PM

Wednesday 11AM–9PM

Thursday 11AM–9PM

Friday 11AM–10PM

Saturday 11AM–10PM

