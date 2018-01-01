Villager Pub
427 Bridge St.
Charlevoix, MI 49720 (View Map)
About Villager Pub
The Villager Pub is a Charlevoix restaurant with a ’50s atmosphere serving whitefish, Mexican, ribs, sandwiches, pizza.
Sunday 11AM–9PM
Monday 11AM–9PM
Tuesday 11AM–9PM
Wednesday 11AM–9PM
Thursday 11AM–9PM
Friday 11AM–10PM
Saturday 11AM–10PM
……………..
Planning to have a meal in the Charlevoix area? Use these great tools to find things to do, before and after. Or simply type Charlevoix into the article search at the very top of the page.
Charlevoix/Chain of Lakes Vacation Directory
Festivals, music, hikes and more!
………………