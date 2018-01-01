MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Villager Pub

427 Bridge St.
Charlevoix, MI 49720 (View Map)

Phone:
(231) 547-6925
https://www.thevillagerpub.com/

About Villager Pub

The Villager Pub is a Charlevoix restaurant with a ’50s atmosphere serving whitefish, Mexican, ribs, sandwiches, pizza.

Menu here.  Facebook here.

Sunday 11AM–9PM
Monday 11AM–9PM
Tuesday 11AM–9PM
Wednesday 11AM–9PM
Thursday 11AM–9PM
Friday 11AM–10PM
Saturday 11AM–10PM

Dining Information

Open for:
,
Serves Alcohol
Yes
Seasonal
No
Water View
Yes
Price
,

Location

