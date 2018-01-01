The Vierling Restaurant and Marquette Harbor Brewery

With an emphasis on “fresh and homemade,” the Vierling in Marquette offers an extensive lunch and dinner menu. There are a variety of daily specials and they feature fresh Lake Superior Whitefish, homemade soups, salad dressing and desserts. A well-stocked wine cellar is an added attraction. Try the honey wheat beer, and order some whitefish bites!

In December 1995, the Vierling became one of Michigan’s first brew pubs with the addition of a five barrel micro-brewing system. The brew equipment, direct from Budapest, Hungary, is configured to produce some of the finest ales and lagers in 155-gallon hand-crafted batches. The relatively small-sized batches of beer insures a fast product turn-over which enables the Vierling to serve the freshest beer possible with a multitude of varieties. (credit: The Vierling’s website)

Brewery offerings here. Menu here.

Facebook here.

HOURS: 11am – 10pm Monday through Saturday

Closed on Sunday