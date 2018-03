Grab a slice of pizza at Sault Ste. Marie‘s Upper Crust Pizza Company, where each pizza is made from scratch.

Menu here. Facebook here.

Monday

4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Tuesday

4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Wednesday

4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Thursday

4:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Friday

4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Saturday

4:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Sunday

Closed