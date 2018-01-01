Torch Windy C from Paradise Properties USA ~

TORCH LAKE – East side, 1 mile north of Clam Lake. Enjoy beautiful sunsets over the lake from this property.

This home boast 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and will sleep up to 10 maximum. Great for the larger family.

The lower level is great for kids, with a pool table and ping-pong table. Lakeside yard offers a fire pit down by the water’s edge.

112 feet of private Torch Lake frontage. Enjoy premiere boating and swimming. Spend your summer vacation on the world’s 3rd most beautiful lake!

Close to the quaint towns of Bellaire and Alden, where you can enjoy dining, shopping & world-class golf.

Not far from many Northern Michigan attractions.