Torch Sunrise from Paradise Properties USA ~

This lovely home sits on the NW side of Torch Lake, offering spectacular water views from nearly every room. What a special setting.

There are 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, will sleep up to 12 people max. We are offering weekly rentals only in this home, which would be Sunday to Sunday.

This home offers a large deep lot. Plenty of room for the kids to play outside, 110 feet of Torch lake frontage. There is a mooring anchor to keep your boat in the water. This home is about 15 minutes north of the little town of Elk Rapids, that offers quaint shopping and dining, it is the home of Short’s Brewery manufacturing plant. Drive about 20 minutes further west and you are in Traverse City where you can go wine tasting on both Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas. The area also offers many challenging golf courses as well as hiking and mountain biking trails. If you are looking for some day trips driving west about an hour and a half will take you to the Sleeping Bear Dunes or north for about an hour and a half is Mackinaw City where you can explore the city or catch a ferry and take a step back in time on Mackinac Island.