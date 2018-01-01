Thick n’ Juicy Diner
104 Water St.
Boyne City, MI 49712 (View Map)
About Thick n’ Juicy Diner
We are a quick-service 50’s style diner located in beautiful downtown Boyne City. Our company is based on the belief that our customers deserve a fun and affordable dining experience. As a result, a high percentage of our business is from repeat customers and referrals. We have had the pleasure of being voted “Best Burger” and “Best Fast Food” by the Best of the Northwest poll. We welcome the opportunity to earn your trust and deliver you a delicious meal at a budget-friendly price. Dine in or carry out. (Courtesy their website.)
Hours
Monday: 11AM – 7:00PM
Tuesday: 11AM – 7:00PM
Wednesday: 11AM – 7:00PM
Thursday: 11AM – 7:30PM
Friday: 11AM – 8:00PM
Saturday: 11AM – 8:00PM
Sunday: ***CLOSED***