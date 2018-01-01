MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Reset View: List | Map | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Thick n’ Juicy Diner

104 Water St.
Boyne City, MI 49712 (View Map)

Phone:
(231) 582-7700
http://www.thickandjuicydiner.com/
[email protected]

About Thick n’ Juicy Diner

We are a quick-service 50’s style diner located in beautiful downtown Boyne City. Our company is based on the belief that our customers deserve a fun and affordable dining experience. As a result, a high percentage of our business is from repeat customers and referrals. We have had the pleasure of being voted “Best Burger” and “Best Fast Food” by the Best of the Northwest poll. We welcome the opportunity to earn your trust and deliver you a delicious meal at a budget-friendly price. Dine in or carry out. (Courtesy their website.)

Menu here.

Hours
Monday: 11AM – 7:00PM
Tuesday: 11AM – 7:00PM
Wednesday: 11AM – 7:00PM
Thursday: 11AM – 7:30PM
Friday: 11AM – 8:00PM
Saturday: 11AM – 8:00PM
Sunday: ***CLOSED***

Dining Information

Open for:
,
Serves Alcohol
No
Seasonal
No
Water View
No
Price

Location

  • Thick n’ Juicy Diner

    104 Water St.
    Boyne City, MI 49712
    Get Directions

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing