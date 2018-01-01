Thick n’ Juicy Diner

We are a quick-service 50’s style diner located in beautiful downtown Boyne City. Our company is based on the belief that our customers deserve a fun and affordable dining experience. As a result, a high percentage of our business is from repeat customers and referrals. We have had the pleasure of being voted “Best Burger” and “Best Fast Food” by the Best of the Northwest poll. We welcome the opportunity to earn your trust and deliver you a delicious meal at a budget-friendly price. Dine in or carry out. (Courtesy their website.)

Menu here.

Hours

Monday: 11AM – 7:00PM

Tuesday: 11AM – 7:00PM

Wednesday: 11AM – 7:00PM

Thursday: 11AM – 7:30PM

Friday: 11AM – 8:00PM

Saturday: 11AM – 8:00PM

Sunday: ***CLOSED***