The Rowe Inn
6303 E. Jordan Rd.
Ellsworth, MI 49729 (View Map)
About The Rowe Inn
In a rustic 1947 cottage near Ellsworth, find French country specialties such as morel and leek pierogi, rainbow trout Provençal, herb and garlic-crusted rack of lamb. The Rowe Inn has one of Michigan’s largest wine lists.
Open daily 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dining Information
Featured Menu
Sample Menu Item: Toasted Farro Risotto
Shiitake Mushroom, Roasted Root Vegetables, Reggiano
Sample Menu Item: Charbroiled Lamb Rib Chops
Berber Spice, Pomegranate Molasses, Couscous
Sample Menu Item: Sautéed Walleye
Hazelnuts, Brown Butter, Pickled Raisins, Spaghetti Squash