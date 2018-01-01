MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

The Rowe Inn

6303 E. Jordan Rd.
Ellsworth, MI 49729 (View Map)

(231) 588-7351
http://www.roweinn.com/index.htm
[email protected]

In a rustic 1947 cottage near Ellsworth, find French country specialties such as morel and leek pierogi, rainbow trout Provençal, herb and garlic-crusted rack of lamb. The Rowe Inn has one of Michigan’s largest wine lists.

Menu here.  Facebook here.

Wine list here.

Open daily 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Serves Alcohol
Yes
No
No
,

Sample Menu Item: Toasted Farro Risotto
Shiitake Mushroom, Roasted Root Vegetables, Reggiano

Sample Menu Item: Charbroiled Lamb Rib Chops
Berber Spice, Pomegranate Molasses, Couscous

Sample Menu Item: Sautéed Walleye
Hazelnuts, Brown Butter, Pickled Raisins, Spaghetti Squash

View Full Menu

