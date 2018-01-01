The Lake House from Paradise Properties USA ~

The Lake House …And yes it is all that and more.This is the ultimate Torch Lake rental home. With all the best of everything. This 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is located on the east side of Torch Lake and is great for larger families. Spectacular sunset views, great swimming and so much more. Sleeps 12.

This home has just been completely remodeled inside. Everything is new! A warm and inviting place to gather as a family and enjoy all there is to see and do in the local area of Alden or venture onward to Bellaire, Elk Rapids, or even Traverse City. The area offers quaint shops, dining, challenging golf courses, Short’s Brewery in Bellaire is an award-winning craft brewery, wine tasting on either the Old Mission or Leelanau Peninsulas, and Sleeping Bear Dunes and Mackinaw City are just an hour and a half drive depending on in which direction you decide to go.

Make some good memories here at Blue Heaven and make it a place to return to year after year.