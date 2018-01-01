Thayer Lake Cottage ~

This charming, modern Thayer Lake cottage gives you all the peace and quiet you will need to rest, relax and rejuvenate. Yet it is just one minute to Torch Lake.

The cottage offers a very comfortable interior. The open floor plan gives you plenty of room. On the main floor, you have your kitchen/dining living room combo. Plus the master bedroom, 1 full bath and laundry room. The upstairs has a loft sleeping area as well as one bedroom with a bathroom.

Thayer Lake is a quiet No-Wake Lake. Great for canoeing, kayaking or fishing. Perfect for small families or a couples getaway. Close to marinas and boat launches on the Chain of Lakes. Minutes to the quaint town of Alden or the town of Bellaire, home to the noted Short’s Brewery, as well as Shanty Creek/Schuss Mountain for golfing and skiing. The perfect location for day trips to anywhere in Northern Michigan. Sleeping Bear Dunes, Mackinac Island. There is so much to do and see up here. Or, you can do nothing but chill out and relax!