Sparrow’s Nest from Paradise Properties USA ~

Northern Michigan lakeside vacations don’t get any better than this! The “SPARROW’S NEST” offers 200 feet of frontage on beautiful Lake Bellaire, which is part of the lower chain of Lakes in Antrim county. Lake Bellaire is part of 60 miles of navigable waterway (including Torch Lake) and is great for fishing, boating, tubing & more.

This fine home has a huge outdoor, lakeside deck. You will for sure be spending most of your time there! There is a 100-foot dock, where you can tie your boat. The home offers 6 comfortable bedrooms, which includes a separate summertime-only apartment, and 3 1/2 baths. This home will accommodate larger families. Sleeps up to 12 people.

The back room to the house has a lap pool and ping pong table.

The self-contained summer apartment, over the garage, offers two sleeping areas, a full bath and kitchen area.

The property this home sits on is on the SW side of Lake Bellaire and offers lots of privacy. Bring your boat and enjoy all that Northern Michigan has to offer.