6430 Crystal Beach Rd
Rapid City, Mi 49676 (View Map)

Phone:
(800) 773-3869
[email protected]

South Torch Chalet from Paradise Properties USA ~

This home has the best beach on the lake! 105′ of prime Torch Lake frontage. The perfect place for families to spend their summer vacation outside.

This home offers a big sandy beach & large deck overlooking the lake. Enjoy Torch Lake at it’s best.

There are 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, sleeps 8 max. Open floor plan connects the kitchen/dining room & living room.
Comfortable living room seating area. There is one bedroom & 1 full bath on the main floor. Upstairs are 2 other sleeping areas and a 3/4 bath. One of the bedrooms upstairs has a window air conditioner.

 

 

Waterway
Torch Lake

