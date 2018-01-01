South End Retreat from Paradise Properties USA ~

SOUTH END RETREAT – This home sits on the sandy lakefront of Torch Lake. This modern 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home will sleep up to 10 people and is for rent to families with children. Very comfortable, great lake & sunset views. Walk into Torch Lake and swim!

Open floor plan, large kitchen with plenty of counter space and central air to make it comfortable. The area offers quaint shops, dining, challenging golf courses and Bellaire‘s Short’s award-winning craft brewery. For larger parties we have the house right next door on our rental program: check out Sandy Bottoms.