Shooters Firehouse Brewpub

Munising is set between Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Hiawatha National Forest. So the town’s only brewpub, Shooters, is obviously a great destination for outdoor lovers. Go for live music every Friday and Saturday. (During summer, brick oven pizzas are served up on Fridays and who doesn’t love pizza.)

Hours:

Monday 12PM–2AM

Tuesday 12PM–2AM

Wednesday 12PM–2AM

Thursday 12PM–2AM

Friday 12PM–2AM

Saturday 12PM–12AM

Sunday Closed