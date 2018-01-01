Sandy Bottoms from Paradise Properties USA ~

Sandy Bottoms is a lake-front retreat—a unique property offering two separate living quarters. The lake front cottage offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large kitchen with attached living room, sunroom and large multi-level decking, a stone patio, and just 50′ away is the sandy beach located on the south end of Torch Lake in the Sandbar area. The back apartment above the garage offers an additional deck, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, living room and kitchen. Sleeps 11 max. Located on the south end of Torch Lake this place is right where you want to be. The famous sand bar area is right out your back door here!!!!

There is much to see and do in the surrounding areas: the town of Alden is just a short drive, or Bellaire, Elk Rapids, or Traverse City. But really, once you get to the house, you most likely will not want to leave.!!! Bring a boat or rent one here and spend your time out on the Torch Lake enjoying the 19 miles of turquoise blue water. Or boat the upper Chain of Lakes….and then of course you can just anchor at the Sandbar and soak up some sun and enjoy the day. So many things to choose from it’s just up to you in which direction you want to go!! So book this house and get your piece of the sand and water for this summer.. don’t let this one slip by you.

For larger parties the house right next door is also on our rental program, check out South End Retreat.