Ridge View Log Cabin from Paradise Properties USA

This is a beautiful log home which sits on a 400′ bluff, offering a bird’s-eye view of Torch Lake. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fireplace—a truly great place to relax and enjoy. Take a look!!! Sleeps 8.

There is no beach area with this home, but the view is breathtaking, and just a short drive down the bluff there is a landing to put your boat in, or you might want to rent one. Or boat the 19 miles of Torch Lake and see all there is to see!!! Either way, you get to have an awesome view 24/7.

You may just want to sit back and relax in this beautiful log home with a deck that lets you soak it all in. You’re a short distance to other small towns such as Bellaire, Elk Rapids, Alden, or the bigger town of Traverse City—all within your reach… just a matter of where you want to start first. And don’t forget about the Mackinaw Bridge—it’s just a little over an hour away as well—drive over the bridge or take a ferry to the Island from Mackinaw City and step back in time. It’s an experience that you must have at least once in your life!!