Peruvian Armadillo Eggs $6.99

Garlic green chili smashed potatoes stuffed with chicken, rolled in bread crumbs and fried. Served with Red Mesa\’s chili de arbol sauce and tomatillo salsa.

Roasted Pineapple Quesadilla $8.99 With Chicken $11.99

A cilantro jalapeno flour tortilla stuffed with smoked Gouda, and roasted pineapple, served with a Jamaican jerked sour cream.

Steak & Mushroom Fajitas $20.99

Hanger steak char grilled and tossed with onion, bell peppers and mushrooms, finished with an ancho chili glaze. Served with warm tortillas, guacamole, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Guatemalan Chicken $15.99

Chicken breast stuffed with Chihuahua and cream cheese, masa sauteed and simmered in a fire roasted tomato sauce, served over white rice with fresh vegetables.

Cuban Hamburger $12.49 (Lunch)

An island seasoned pork patty, char-grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, sliced ham, red onion marmalade, and dill pickle slices. Served with a cilantro mayonnaise and French fries.

