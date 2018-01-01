Red Jacket Brewing Co. & Michigan House Cafe

At one time the hub of the Upper Peninsula’s mining industry, Calumet (originally named Red Jacket for a Native American Chief of the Seneca tribe) has become a fascinating historical district. Red Jacket Brewing Co. is still located in its original building, built in 1903. The brewery itself seeps with captivating history, and, of course, magnificent brews. Stop in for an IPA, Coffee Oatmeal Stout, or any number of rotating seasonal beers. You’ll leave with a sense of the deep history engrained in this U.P. town. And a growler. Leave with a growler, too.

The Michigan House Cafe has a large ceiling mural painted by the Milwaukee Artist’s Association depicting a happy brew-filled picnic and dated l906. Some historians felt the Michigan House was the only establishment built near the Calumet Theatre that offered a restaurant, bar, and hotel.

Hours:

Monday 11:30AM–9PM

Tuesday 11:30AM–9PM

Wednesday Closed

Thursday 11:30AM–9PM

Friday 11:30AM–9PM

Saturday 11:30AM–9PM

Sunday 12–9PM