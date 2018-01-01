MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Press On Juice Cafe

1125 E. 8th Street
Traverse City, MI 49686 (View Map)

Phone:
(231) 409-9325
https://www.pressonjuice.com
[email protected]

About Press On Juice Cafe

Now open! This Traverse City option for healthful eats and drinks features not only your favorite Press On Juices, but also unique salads, smoothies and snacks, with lots of choices for dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan or none of the above. There are also savory sandwiches made from specialty breads or “regular” breads, lasagna, pizza and more! All menu items are fashioned in-house with fresh ingredients. On-line ordering is available.

Sunday 12–4PM
Monday  7AM–6PM
Tuesday 7AM–6PM
Wednesday 7AM–6PM
Thursday 7AM–6PM
Friday 7AM–6PM
Saturday 9AM–4PM

Location

